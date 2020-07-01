Custom skins come to Halo: Combat Evolved for PC

The June edition of the MCC Development Update blog reveals that skins for vehicles and weapons are coming to Halo: Combat Evolved for PC as part of the Master Chief Collection update. This customization system will only be enabled in multiplayer.

“We wanted to bring a greater level of customization to the games that didn’t have as many customization options for armor sets so players can have their uniqueness in each game,” says 343 Industries design director Max Szlagor. “With that in mind, we thought, “Hey, wouldn't it be cool to have some new options for Halo: CE and what's possible there?” Turns out there were a number of things that we could do!”

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any means for designing unique, customized skins. Instead, players will have a set library of skins at their disposal, such as Woodland, Desert, Great Journey, and Corrosion skins for weapons.

Starting in Season Two, players can customize the following:

Weapons - UNSC and Covenant

When a player picks up a weapon with a custom skin, it changes its appearance to match the player’s custom skin. When the player drops this weapon, it will retain the custom skin until another player with a different skin picks up that weapon. The default skins will also be enhanced.

Vehicles - UNSC and Covenant

When a player slips into the driver seat of a vehicle with a custom skin, it changes its appearance to match the player’s custom skin. When the player exits the vehicle, it will retain the custom skin until another player with a different skin hops into that vehicle. The default skins will also be enhanced.

Visor - Color changes only

This only affects how other players see your visor and does not alter the first-person HUD.

While the new customization system is a great addition to Halo: Combat Evolved, 343 recognizes that many players want to keep the classic shooter’s original design intact. That said, players will see a toggle within the settings section to turn custom skins on and off.