Disco Elysium now has a Hardcore Mode

Disco Elysium isn't an easy game, but for some, it could do with being a little less forgiving. Their wishes have now been granted, with the latest update adding a new Hardcore Mode which makes many of the traditionally difficult aspects of that game, that much harder.

Hardcore mode will make your character more miserable, more prone to pitfalls and the traps of the damning and dangerous world you're a part of.

Hardcore mode introduces harder skill checks, meaning you'll fail more often when trying to do just about anything; less money, making you poorer and encouraging wider searching and scavenging for scrap; higher prices, especially for pharmaceuticals, so good luck getting that medication you needed, and that means you'll need to turn to more illicit substances to keep you ship shape. Alcohol and cigarettes are just the start.

To make matters worse, your possessions (limited as they are) are now even more important to you, so you'll need to keep a firm grasp on them. But you will level up faster, and the Thought Cabinet introduces new potential bonuses to help alleviate some of the stress of this new, harder world.

