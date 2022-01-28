EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti is an absolute monster

EVGA's official Kingpin Edition GPUs have always been ridiculous, but the upcoming Kingpin Edition of the RTX 3090 Ti is in a whole new class of its own. It will have the same 10752 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X 21Gbps memory, but with substantially higher clock speeds, upgraded power delivery, and a staggering triple radiator and fan cooling solution.

Kingpin Edition graphics cards are built in a collaboration between Nvidia board partner, EVGA, and iconic, record-setting overclocker, Vince "Kingpin" Lucido. While we don't have the final clock speeds for this card, they will probably head north of 2GHz, as the RTX 3090 Kinpin Edition managed clock speeds of 1920MHz boost -- a 220MHz increase over the stock Nvidia RTX 3090.

The new RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Edition will upgrade the power delivery system, just like its predecessors, allowing for more power to be put through the GPU to achieve such high boost clocks. That means that it'll make use of the new PCIE 5.0 16-pin power connector, so you'll need a high-end PSU and motherboard to take full advantage of this card.

Since this GPU will cost thousands of dollars on its own, though, that's probably a given.

The card will come with a new silver and black shroud and an LCD display for monitoring temperatures and clock speeds.

It's not clear when the card will go on sale, but likely after the stock 3090 Ti. Maybe sometime in the next month or two.