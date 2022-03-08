Get 1,000 games for just $10 in Ukraine Game Bundle

Developers of almost 1,000 games have given over a heap of titles to be part of the itch.io Bundle For Ukraine, with all money raised from the sale going to charities helping humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The bundle contains such gems as Sundered: Eldritch Edition, SuperHot, Kingdom Two Crowns, Backbone, and Fit for a King, among many others.

"The people of Ukraine are under attack. As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have. That's why we've banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends. This cause has resonated with creators around the globe, to the extent that our bundle contains almost 1,000 games, tabletop RPGs, books, etc."

To get this massive collection of games, books, rulebooks, and interactive stories, you only need to chip in $10. With everything going to charity, you're encouraged to donate more, but give what you can to this excellent cause.

Buy the bundle here.

The money will be split between International Medical Corps, which gives medical assistance in the region, and Voices of Childen, which helps Ukrainian children deal with the horrors of the war around them.

Slava Ukraini.