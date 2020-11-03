Godfall demands RTX 580 GTX 1060 at a minimum

If you want to play the upcoming Gearbox and Counterplay games gorgeous hack and slash, Godfall, you'll need a rather hefty PC to do it. Along with taking advantage of ray tracing and higher resolution play that you'll find on both PCs and games consoles this holiday season, Godfall ups the visual ante and demands a lot from your PC. At a minimum, you'll need a GTX 1060 or RTX 580 just to run the game — and it's the versions with more memory you'll need, too.

The full minimum specification demands are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600

12GB of RAM

AMD RX 580 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB

That's not high end by any means, but it is within the past few years. Typically minimum requirements stretch back far further and are mid to low-end components, but a GTX 1060 6GB or RTX 580 8GB are great cards that would give you excellent frame rates in a number of recent games. Godfall though, will need them just to get up and running. Those CPUs are older, but no slouches either.

For recommended specifications, you'll need much, much more contemporary and capable hardware, however.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or an Intel Core i7-8700

16GB of RAM

AMD Rx 5700 XT or Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti

A 1080 Ti at a recommended specification level is an insane demand. That was a world beating GPU just over two years ago, and without the most recent crop of graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, was still a top top 5 graphics card.

Want to play at 1440p with high frame rates or 4K? Expect to need something even more capable than these hardware choices too. We're talking RTX 2080 Ti and up.

Will your PC be ready to play Godfall when it debuts on November 12?