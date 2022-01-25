G.Skill sets new memory overclock record with 8,888 MTps

G.Skill's Trident Z5 DDR5 memory now has the title of fastest memory on the planet, after extreme overclocker, "Lupin_no_musume" managed to achieve a staggering speed of 8,888 MTps with CL88-88-88-88 timings on an Asus ROG Maximum Z690 APEX motherboard. This far exceeds previous records, and shows that there's a lot of potential for DDR5 memory to usher in new realms of performance for heavily overclocked systems.

The memory overclocking world record isn't regularly beaten, but it has fallen a few times since the introduction of DDR5 memory last year. The previous champion was crowned in November 2021, where a speed of 8,704 MTps was achieved. That's now been smashed by this latest effort, and though it did require liquid nitrogen to achieve it, DDR5 memory is just getting started. It seems almost a certainty that we'll see 10,000 MTps memory overclocks in the not-too-distant-future.

You can see the record achieved in the video above, where the overclocker pushed the frequencies of the DDR5 to 4444 MHz, giving it an effective speed of 8,888 MTps. The record was met with an Intel Core i9-12900K plugged into the Z690 Asus board.