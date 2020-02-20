Intel's F-Series 10th-gen chips make for a busy CPU lineup

Intel is set to release its 10th-generation Comet Lake CPUs in the coming months and there sure are a lot of them. Alongside its traditional K-series of overclockable CPUs and the non-K chips that aren't, Intel will also have F-series versions of its CPUs, offering them without graphics for a very slight cost reduction.

Traditionally Intel has sold its chips in two or three guises. There are the premium K-series options, which can be overclocked, have a higher TDP, and tend to come with the best quality silicon. T-series chips are the low power options most often sold to OEMs for use in small form factor desktop systems. And there are the standard chips which are K series in all but name, but without overclocking and at a lower TDP. In recent years, however, we've seen F-series versions of some Intel CPUs too. These chips ship without any onboard graphics, requiring a dedicated graphics card to launch a system — just like most of AMD's CPUs.

These processors tend to be a few dollars cheaper, but it's rarely dramatic.

They're making a big comeback with the new generation of Comet Lake CPUs anyway. Alongside traditional K, standard, and T-series CPUs, we'll also see a 10900KF, a 10900F, a 10700KF, 10700F, 10600KF, and a 10400F. They sport the same clock speeds, core counts, cache sizes, and TDPs of their non-F counterparts and will simply ship without the onboard GPU for a few dollars less.

Are you excited yet?

Image source: InformaticaCero