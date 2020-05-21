Kerbals Space Program 2 delayed to late 2021

The sequel to hit spaceship building, exploration game Kerbal Space Program, has been delayed. KSP2 was originally slated to debut in mid-2020 in Early Access, but due to complications of the ongoing pandemic and what are likely to be pretty typical developmental delays, the game now won't see the light of day until late 2021 at the earliest.

"We are making a big, expansive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than we previously anticipated,” the developer explained via its Twitter account. “With everything going on in the world today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be.”

Heads up Kerbonauts, we've a message from mission control for you.#KSP2 pic.twitter.com/aa1aTEloXG — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) May 20, 2020

Kerbal Space Program 2 is slated to offer a much wider array of technology to develop and build with than its predecessor, as well as a larger universe to explore, including multiple stars and more anomalies to discover. It will also include the ability to build colonies, including launch pads and construction facilities on other planetary bodies, negating the need to send everything into space from the home system of Kerbol.

There will even be a fully integrated multiplayer system and modding support right out of the gate, so there should be more ways to play than ever before.

When it's eventually released.