Make Mario 64 on PC look even better with these mods

The PC port of Super Mario 64 has received much focus from Nintendo in recent weeks as its lawyers look to shut down the impressive recreation of the platforming classic on modern PCs. But despite takedown attempts it continues to flourish and has now received official mod support, with a number of excellent options looking to improve the look and feel of the game.

Armando Arredondo's HD Mario mod is one of the most popular, converting the classic Mario model to one much more akin to modern creations of Mario. It includes smoother surfaces, better lighting, individual fingers, and boot details. It's a little odd seeing Mario look so good in a game that isn't anywhere near as crisp or as detailed as him, but that's easily corrected with other mods.

CrashCrew's HD texture AI upscaling mod is looking to turn the game into a much more detailed experience too. It's not quite as fleshed our as Armando's Mario model, but it's getting there, and could mean the start of a revolution for retro games, making them look good on even modern systems.

As PCGamer points out, there are other modes to play around with too, including ones to improve draw distance and add cheats, for those who want to really play around in Mario's world.