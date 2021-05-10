Mass Effect Legendary fixes the terrible Mako handling

If you ever played the original Mass Effect, you'll know that one of the most painful parts of playing it was the absolutely awful handling of the Mako all-terrain vehicle which was used to get around the various planet surfaces. You'd slide all over the place, and it would perform bizarre physics-defying moves up and down hills, making it not only hard to handle to get where you're going, but also totally immersion breaking for its silliness. That's been mostly fixed in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Although if you're a masochist, you can still turn it off to experience the original feel of the Mako.

The big changes to the way the Mako handles will be in its grip and weight, giving it less twitchy steering and making it less prone to sliding. It will also move a bit faster, to shorten the driving sequences and it'll be tougher too — like making it able to touch lava without instantly exploding. It'll also feature an improved follow camera, and its aiming has been improved to make combat at a distance more viable.

Bioware doesn't want Mass Effect purists to be turned off by these changes though, and has promised that if anyone doesn't want to use the newly upgraded Mako, they don't have to.

"For those people out there who do like pain, we've left the option to leave it back kind of closer to the original controls as well if you want," Mass Effect Legendary Project Director, Mac Walters, said in a statement.

"You'll never get consensus," he said. "Whether some people love it, or some people hate it. We're making a big point of it often in marketing, but it's a lighter touch than I think some people might think. And the optional control scheme is optional, so you can drop back and forth."

Image source: Gtat91/ Mass Effect Wiki