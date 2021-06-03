Next generation Windows 10 to be unveiled on June 24

Microsoft has confirmed that its "next generation" of Windows will be revealed in just three weeks time, and will represent the biggest upgrade the Windows ecosystem has seen since the release of Windows 10 in 2015. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said last week that the Windows team was working on something special, and now it looks like we're going to hear all about it in short order.

Details remain very thin on the ground for now, though Nadella said that this would effectively be "Windows 11" and would be the biggest upgrade that Windows had received in the last 10 years — possibly even eclipsing the upgrade to Windows 10 from 7 and 8.1. That's a bold claim considering what a major success 10 has been, after the relative failures of Windows 8.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

In his chat at the recent Microsoft Build conference, when talking with developers, Nadella seemed to suggest that this next Windows would be much more easily monetizable for developers, potentially suggesting greater interaction between developers and the Windows store.

