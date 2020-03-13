Nvidia may refresh its RTX graphics cards... again

In the seemingly endless iterations of its current-generation RTX Turing graphics cards, Nvidia is apparently set to release yet another new edition of at least one of them. The RTX 2060, the decidely mid-range GPU from this generation of Nvidia cards will soon come in an 8GB configuration, meaning there will be standard 2060 6GB cards, the 2060 8GB version, and an 8GB RTX 2060 Super, all within a handful of dollars of one another.

The RTX 2060 was originally released in January 2019, four or so months after the debut of the RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti. It offered a middle ground for Nvidia fans ahead of the impending release of the GTX 16-series, which lowered the bar on price and performance a little further. Since then we've seen the RTX 2060 Super released with slightly more CUDA cores and a higher clock speed, and more memory, and a cheaper "KO" edition of the standard 2060.

It's not yet clear where the 8GB version will fit in the lineup, though our guess would be somewhere beneath the 2060 Super, though not by much. it really depends on what its CUDA cores and clock speeds are like.

We may not have long to wait either, as the allegedly incoming GPU was leaked as part of Doom Eternal's recommended specifications, which lists an 8GB RTX 2060. Backing up this rumor are some ECC listings for just such a card, as PCGamesN highlights.

Could it help the 2060 catch up to the RX 5700 from AMD? Perhaps. We'll have to wait and see.