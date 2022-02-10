Oculus Quest 2 may be getting body tracking support

Facebook may be set to improve its incredibly-popular Quest 2 headset in the near future with the addition of full body tracking support. Recent changes to a Unity development resource included a screenshot of the Oculus SDK discussing "Body Tracking Support," though it was quickly pulled, suggesting this was an early leak of a planned future update.

As it stands, the Oculus Quest 2 is the most popular VR headset on the market. It's a standalone headset that works wirelessly, without any external input, and offers credible inside-out tracking for both the headset and its two motion controllers. It can also be linked up to a PC via USB-C to give it a wider game library and greater GPU power for better looking gameplay experiences.

But it doesn't have body tracking. At least not yet.

This revealed, now hidden Unity update for the Oculus SDK suggests that Facebook is planning to implement it in some fashion, likely to further enhance its doomed-to-fail metaverse project. It's not clear how body tracking would work, but some kind of additional sensor seems likely, since the headset's cameras can't face down to look at the body all the time.

The HTC Vive, Vive Pro, Cosmos, and Pro 2 have all had body tracking options through Vive Tracker support, but external sensors make that much easier to achieve.

Would you like to have your body tracked in VR when using the Quest 2?