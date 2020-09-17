The PS5 will cost $500 and launch two days after the Xbox

Sony isn't going to try to beat the Xbox Series X out the door with its next-generation PlayStation console, but it is going to debut it almost immediately after. Launching just two days after Microsoft's new system, the PS5 will debut on November 12 and will have a launch price of $499.

That's not all though. The PS5 will come in two versions, just like the Xbox Series X and S, with some slight differences. Unlike Microsoft's new-generation consoles, the Sony PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital will both feature the same 3.5GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU, with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 36 compute units, clocked at 2.23GHz. That will give them 10.28 TFLOPS of computing power, with 16GB of GDDR6 memory giving them 448GBps of memory bandwidth.

The difference between the two systems, is that the Digital version will not feature an optical drive. That means no support for Blu-ray discs at all. It'll still have just over 800GB of NVMe storage space as standard, though, and at $399, could easily be the more attractive purchase if you don't mind expanding your storage in future to handle your expanded game library, as well as negating any game resales you do in the future.

Both PlayStations will look almost the same, but the digital version will be slightly slimmer at its base, where the optical drive doesn't need to be fitted into the chassis.