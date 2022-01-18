Ray tracing in God of War makes it look next-gen

Ray tracing isn't something that's available in every game, but enterprising modders have come up with very clever ways of implementing it through post processing plugins. This is particular so with Digital Dreams, who's screen space ray tracing implementation here mimics the full integration from Nvidia and AMD's respective solutions, and in God of War, it looks absolutely sublime.

God of War was a gorgeous game when it came out on the PS4 in 2018, and in 2022 it still looks good, especially the new PC version with higher resolution and frame rate support. Adding ray tracing, however, makes it look decidedly next-generation. Especially when running at 4K, everything maxed out on an Nvidia RTX 3090.

To get your game looking like this, you'll need to subscribe to Pascal Gilcher's Patreon to get the injector, and then also subscribe to the DigitalDream Patreon -- about $5 a month -- for the specific preset. It may be that SSRTGI will come to God of War officially in the near future, though, as Nvidia has just implemented it into its latest driver.

This makes you wonder just how good God of War Ragnarok will look when it debuts later this year.