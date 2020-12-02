Red Dead Online's standalone mode is now available

If you aren't interested in the single player portion of Red Dead Redemption 2, then you can now install just Red Dead Online, helping to streamline your game's installation process and reduce the demand on your PC's storage. You can even buy it for for cheaper. Red Dead Online is currently on sale for just $5 by itself, but it will retail for $20 starting February 15, 2021, as per PCGamer.

This comes at a time when Rockstar has expanded Red Dead Online to include its new expansion, which broadens the abilities of the Bounty Hunter class, as well as increasing progression ranks by 10, adding more items, skills and weapon types. There are also a greater number of bounties to... well, hunt.

To encourage the use of the Bounty Hunter class, Rockstar has also introduced double XP for these sorts of events for the near future.

Other additions in the update include an improvement in the camera system, notably the option for an advanced camera on horseback that makes it easier to ride and fire simultaneously. There's also a new option to manage your gunspinning skills, and better beard control, which is arguably the most important improvement in this update.

You can get the standalone Red Dead Online from the Rockstar store, Epic Games Store, or Steam.