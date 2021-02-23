Ryzen 5800X mostl faster than Rocket Lake i7-11700

Some early benchmarks for the upcoming Intel Cor i7-11700 (non-K) have leaked out, showcasing its performance against the current generation Core i7-10700, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. The results show it as being a little bit more capable than its last-gen counterparts in both single and multithreaded workloads, resulting in a couple of percent frame rate improvements. That pulls it ahead of the 5800X in some benchmarks, but for the most part the Intel CPU remains in second place.

The Intel Rocket Lake Core i7-11700 will be an eight core CPU, like the 11700K and flagship 11900K, but its clock speed is likely to be far lower, with a href="https://wccftech.com/intel-core-i7-11700-non-k-cpu-rocket-lake-s-qs-review-and-benchmarks-leaked/" target="top">WCCFTech suggesting it may be as low as 3.8GHz. If that's the case, then we can expect much greater performance from the 11700K and 11900K which will be more than a 1GHz faster a piece.

That could easily put those CPUs ahead of the 5800X and would give serious competition to the 5900X and 5950X in multithreaded workloads, despite those CPUs holding a significant core advantage.

Which CPUs end up being more popular in the coming months may depend on the ability of any manufacturer to keep their CPUs in stock. As it stands, the global silicon shortage and cryptocurrency boom have meant that there are very few CPUs around to actually buy. If AMD can't pick up its supply problem before Rocket Lake becomes more widely available, some of these CPUs could start to claw back their recent market share gains AMD made with its Ryzen 5000 series.