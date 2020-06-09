Sony to reveal PS5 on June 11

Get ready. In just two days time, Sony will reveal what it calls "The Future of Gaming," the PlayStation 5 console. We've heard a lot about what it will be capable of, even learned a little about some of the games we can expect on it, but we've yet to actually see it. Well, soon we will. On June 11.

Microsoft revealed the look and feel of the next-generation Xbox Series X earlier this year, detailing its hardware, showing off its new, boxy shape, and highlighting some of the games it will have at launch. The PS5 has had some hardware reveals, with a particular focus on its streamlined, "best in class," SSD which will enable instantaneous game loading, faster asset loading in game, and even smaller games. But we don't know what the PS5 will look like, nor what its cooling will materialize as, or even what color it will be.

It's probably black, but don't hold us to that.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Originally planned for a June 4 debut, the PS5 event was pushed back out of respect for the ongoing protests around America, but has now been rescheduled for June 11, going ahead as planned.

The PS5 will debut later this year with an AMD Zen 2 CPU, AMD RDNA2 GPU, and a super-fast PCIE SSD. We've already seen what it can do with the new Unreal Engine, but some new games and hardware news would be a welcome addition to the existing rumors and leaks.

Who's excited for what Sony has to show?