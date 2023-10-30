Specs for Super versions of Nvidia 40-series leaked

Three of Nvidia’s top-tier RTX 40-series GPUs look very likely to be getting the “Super” treatment some time soon. A noted and often correct leaker, @Kopite7kimi, has published a number of leaks that claim to show specifications of three upcoming Nvidia Super cards: The GeForce RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super.

As you would expect, these Super versions are going to be big upgrades over the non-Super originals. Some specs aren’t known, but those that have been leaked look promising. The RTX 4080 Super will use the same AD103 as the RTX 4080, but in its complete configuration, with all 10240 FP32 CUDA cores unlocked for use.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super will get an even larger upgrade, going from an AD104 to an AD103, with 8448 FP32 CUDA cores, and 16GB of GDDR6X, an upgrade of 4GB. The RTX 4070 Super’s upgrade is less severe, keeping the AD104 GPU, but increasing the number of FP32 CUDA cores from 5888 to 7168.

The truly startling revelation from these leaks is that a major Super launch could just be weeks away at this point. But not all of this is as it seems, as @Kopite7kimi has some doubts that these upgrades will happen, despite the leaks. He especially has doubts that the RTX 4070 Ti Super will emerge, even though he’s dutifully reporting the leaks as he finds them. The naming scheme seems to be the root of the suspicions by many, as the names are certainly on the longer and more dubious end.

As ever with leaks, take these with a big pinch of salt — especially these ones, as the laker himself has some serious issues with them. It’s entirely possible that Nvidia is planning these launches, just not with these particular names.

It makes sense for Nvidia to add to its top-level 40-series cards, as there are some big gaps in pricing that are clearly there to push consumers to buy the more expensive GPUs. But as time goes on, it makes sense for Nvidia to start filling in those gaps, and giving customers more options. If the leaks are true, we won’t have long to find out.