The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe edition will finally release on April 27

Four years in the making, but The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe edition is finally set to launch this April 27, or 427, if you prefer. Originally announced in 2018, with a partnership between the original creators of the 2013 remake, and developers galactic Cafe and Crows Crows Crows, there have been significant and repeated delays, but we're finally getting the game at long last.

The Stanley Parable is a unique meta game of sorts. A comedic first person adventure puzzle, a little like Portal, but even more self referential and far more nonsensical. It's an interesting, if not always fun experience that made big waves when it was originally released in 2011, and again in 2013. The Ultra Deluxe version, however, will be much expanded again.

It will reportedly enjoy new endings and choices, new narrator dialogue, with the developers describing it all as a "significantly expanded re-imagining" of the original game and its remake.

If you've never played The Stanley Parable, this would be a great starting off point, as it will be the most comprehensive experience of the game to date.

Look out for it on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 27.