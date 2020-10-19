Stardew Valley's coop to expand into split screen for four

Stardew Valley multiplayer is already one of the most popular ways for people to enjoy the relaxing farming simulator, but now it's being made even easier to play with friends and family. In upcoming patch v1.5, it will add splitscreen cooperative play to the game, vertically cutting the screen in half to give each player their own view on the world.

It'll go further if you want it to, though. Up to four player cooperative play in split-screen will be possible, though that may be limited to the PC version. Consoles will definitely get splitscreen too, but the developers have said that may be limited to just two players.

In Stardew Valley 1.5, there will be splitscreen co-op! pic.twitter.com/n7XhPWSuSi — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 16, 2020

That's not all that the 1.5 patch will bring to the game. There are also new crops, house items, fences, chests, and a few other fun little extras that eagle eyed farmers have spotted in the teasing messaging from the developer.

No date has been announced for when this patch may go live, but November 2019 was when version 1.4 was released, so it could be that a November surprise will land in 2020 too.