Steam Deck to start shipping February 28

If you're put in a pre-order for Valve's Steam Deck handheld games console then you're in luck, it's now just a few weeks until it will start shipping out. Valve has announced that those who made the earliest reservations will get confirmation emails of shipping starting on February 25, with the actual shipping starting on the 28th.

Valve's Steam Deck made a big splash last year as the latest in a line of highly powerful, handheld games consoles based on PC specifications and designed to work with the Steam store and most of its games. Based on the Nintendo Switch-style of gamepad and controllers, the Steam Deck has an AMD APU with Zen 2 cores and RDNA2 GPU, to create a very powerful little device and with its combination of sticks, face buttons, D-Pad, and touchpads, it should be compatible with a lot of games.

It's a great looking system with decent battery life and early reviews have been strong. The only downside is that it's been a long time coming, but now we're getting very close to release.

If you placed a reservation for the Steam Deck, rather than a pre-order, when you get your email you'll have 72-hours to put in an order before your reserved slot is given to the next person in line, so be quick.

Valve recently confirmed that the Steam Deck will have near-complete compatibility with Steam games at launch, and will also support Easy Anti-Cheat and Dynamic Cloud Sync on day one.

Have you pre-ordered a Steam Deck? Do you plan to?