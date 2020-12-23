The Steam Winter Sale is now live

Steam's Winter sale has now begun and there are many, many great deals to be had. Whether you want to buy a new game for yourself to play while you have some free time, or need to pick up a couple of presents for friends, you can make some great savings on some great games.

Here are some of the best deals you can find on Steam right now:

Doom Eternal - $19.79 - 67% off.

Death Stranding - $29.99 - 50% off.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $23.99 - 40% off.

Amnesia: Rebirth - $23.99 - 20% off.

Fall Guys - $15.99 - 20% off.

Disco Elysium - $23.99 - 40% off.

Civilization 6 - $14.99 - 75% off.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $17.99 - 70% off.

Ark: Survival Evolved - $9.99 - 80% off.

Among Us - $4.79 - 20% off.

Thuhmper - $3.99 - 80% off.

Other great games at great prices included Control, Planet Zoo, Metro Exodus, DayZ, Dark Souls III, and the Game of Thrones board game, all heavily discounted.

The Steam Winter Sale runs from today right through to January 5, and remember, unlike deals of yesteryear, the prices you see are the best they're going to be, so don't hold out for flash sales, or deals of the day. They're not coming.

While you will earn Steam points for the games you buy, there's no background augmented game to go along with it. While that might disappoint some, it's probably a good idea that purchasing things isn't gamified any more than it already is.

What are you planning to buy/play this holiday season?