'Sweatproof' gaming mouse has a built-in fan

Sweating during gaming is something that some gamers really struggle with. Whether that's because they live in a hot country, have a propensity of sweating, or suffer from a medical condition like hyperhidrosis. But in any case, it can be uncomfortable and debilitating to the gaming experience. To help alleviate that, the Zephyr gaming mouse — heading to Kickstarter soon — incorporates a built-in fan, offering some serious cooling performance while you play.

Designed by a company of the same name, Zephyr utilizes a modern, perforated external shell to save on weight, but also allow for greater airflow around the gamer's hand. That's improved further by the built in fan with RGB lighting and customizable speeds of 4,000 and 10,000 RPM, depending on the cooling power you need, and how loud you want the fan to go.

While this might seem like a very miniscule way to keep your hand cool, this writer can attest that small cooling fans work quite well to cool you while playing virtual reality games, so one in a mouse could be rather effective too.

The mouse itself will leverage the PixArt PMW 3389 sensor. The same one found in the HyperX PulseFire FPS Pro, and PulseFire Surge. It's adjustable to between 100 and 16,000 DPI, and has a cycle switch, mechanical omron switches.

Set to hit Kickstarter on July 22, the Zephyr mouse will have an Early Bird price of $79. For more information prior to the campaign, you can sign up to the email list here.