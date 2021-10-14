Classic sci-fi horror game, System Shock, is getting a TV adaptation by the same company that's developing a version of the Driver video games for the small screen. The show will be made in a collaboration between Nightdive Studios, which currently owns the rights to the System Shock franchise and has handled the remasters in recent years, and the Binge.com streaming service, which is looking to handle adaptations for a number of video games in the next few years.

"I've always believed that a live-action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium to retell the harrowing story of Citadel station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror," Nightdive said in an announcement. "We're very excited to see the talented team at Binge bring System Shock to life in horrifyingly real and new ways."

Nightdive has been a household name for bringing back a multitude of classic games, most notably System Shock 2, but also I have no Mouth and I must scream, Sid Meier's Pirates, SiN, and many others. It's currently working on System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition, with improved visuals, a full remake of the original System Shock, and a sequel in System Shock 3.

Those are all still TBD when they'll release, but this show should see the light of day in 2022 if all goes to plan.