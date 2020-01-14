Ubisoft is making an auto-battler for 100 players

Combining battle royales with auto battling, Ubisoft's new game, Might and Magic: Chess Royale, blends some of the hottest gameplay types from the past few years, pitting 100 players against one another in a maelstrom of battle. Set to launch on January 30, the game will draw on all of the characters, monsters, and creatures from the Might and Magic universe -- of which there are plenty to pick from -- each with their own unique upgrades and "synergies."

As with most auto-battlers like DotA Autochess, or League of Legends' Teamfight Tactics, players will spend gold between rounds to recruit characters, as well as use a "scouting" phase which will let them check out popular team compositions, making it easier for them to counter whatever might be coming next.

The 100-player number is an interesting choice too, as battles will be 1v1 affairs, so you'll be playing quite a few rounds before earning your victory or tasting defeat. But they'll be quick, with Ubisoft saying that most full games should be over within 10 minutes. Though whether that's if you wash out in the first few rounds or make it all the way to the end, remains to be seen.

If you want a look at sort of what the game will be like, check out the video above. It is from the mobile version of the game though, so it may not be entirely like that on PC.

Might and Magic: Chess Royale launches on January 30.