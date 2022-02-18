Ubisoft says Skull and Bones is still under development

Ubisoft's long-awaited Skull and Bones open world pirate game of sailing and swashbuckling was thought lost to Davey Jones' locker for some time now, having now meaningful updates for several years and a lot of suggestions that it had been put on hold indefinitely. But Ubisoft has deicded to counter those claims now, suggesting that we may finally see Skull and Bones in 2023. That's six years after its first announcement, and a full decade since development reportedly began.

Skull and Bones has been in the works for so long that it was initially planned as a PS4 and Xbox One game. Still, if it sees the light of day now, it will certainly come to new-generation consoles as well, or perhaps exclusively, as well as PC.

The game is a third-person action game that sees you take command of a pirate vessel, sailing open seas to take down other ships, capture vessels, steal treasure from ports, and forts, and increase your pirate renown through your various swashbuckling activities. It's rather fast paced, or at least it was in 2018 gameplay reveals, and boarding was a little lacklustre with cutscenes dominating the action; the heaps of health bars and damage numbers take a lot away from the immersive, and still-gorgeous visuals too.

Since then, though, we've been told that a new vision for the game had been realised, so it may be that the style and scope will be changed when it does eventually see the light of day.

Maybe in 2023. Who knows.