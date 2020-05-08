Unsurprisingly, Xbox Series X games look good

The Xbox Series X is going to be the most powerful games console ever made when it debuts at the end of 2020 — even more so than the upcoming PS5. Featuring a custom AMD APU with eight Zen two cores, 16 thread support, and a powerful, next-generation RDNA2 graphics core, it will be able to output higher frame rates, detail levels, and visual features than ever before. And now we know what it will look like in action.

It's a full-on hype trailer with only a little game footage, but what we do see are a lot of advancements in smoothing, resolution, frame rate, and lighting, especially in the newly debuted game, Bright Memory: Infinite. Although that one is a little on the shiny side, and some of it is a bit glaring, it's still an impressive improvement in what the Xbox One X can achieve. Especially when it comes to how smooth the frame rate looks.

For a more in-depth look at some other games on show, check out this extended trailer reveal for the games. There's a lot of pre-rendered footage there, but it's looking good.

What are you guys most excited about with the Xbox Series X?