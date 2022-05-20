V Rising system requirements aren't too bad

Wondering what you need to run the hot new vampire survival game, V Rising? You needn't fret, it's not a particularly demanding game, with even those running five year old graphics cards more than likely able to get it up and running.

Here's what you need to play V Rising:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 1500X

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 360

VRAM: 2GB

Storage: 7GB

That's just the minimum requirements, but it shows how lightweight the overall design of the game is. If you can get it running on a near eight year old CPU and a mid-range GPU from almost a decade ago, almost anyone will be able to get this game running. Even those using onboard.

But if you want to make V Rising not look like absolute trash, you're going to need something a little more capable. Enter the recommended specs, which look a little more like:

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 590

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 7GB

Here the demands are a little more stringent, requiring a very recent-generation CPU, but the GPU is still pretty lightweight. Each of those cards was mid-range five years ago, so if your gaming PC is anything close to current, you shouldn't have any trouble running V Rising.