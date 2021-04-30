Windows 10 update stops games jumping to your second screen

If you've ever been annoyed by a game deciding, seemingly of its own accord, that it should play on your second display, rather than the first, then the latest Windows update is for you. It finally fixes the problems with the 2015 Rapid Hot Plug Detect (Rapid HPD) feature and means that games will stay where they are supposed to, and apps won't appear on the wrong screen when you bring the system back from sleep.

This problem is most apparent in systems that use DisplayPort connections for their monitors, but it's far from exclusive. Microsoft's beta build suggests it can fix the problem with any brand or model of monitor, including laptop displays, and it doesn't matter what cable you're using either.

To get access to this update, you'll have to be part of Microsoft's Windows Insider program and download build 21287. If you'd rather wait for a super stable version (or at least as stable as initial update launches are with Microsoft these days) then you'll have to wait until around October, where this will be part of its next big Fall update for Windows 10.

If you do download the insider build, you won't need to do anything else to take advantage of it. You might want to check that you are on the right build though. As Microsoft explains, just follow these steps to do so:

Open the Settings app.

Go to “System.”

Click on “About” tab.

The build number is located under “Windows specifications” > “OS build”.

Image source: Brett Morrison / Flickr