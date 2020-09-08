Xbox Series X priced at just $299

Amidst news of a high price tag for the upcoming Xbox Series X console, Microsoft has announced a second-tier of next-generation console, the Xbox Series S. This system won't be as powerful as its Series X counterpart, but it will be much smaller and much more affordable.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

Called the "smallest Xbox ever" by Microsoft itself, the Xbox Series S is 60 percent smaller than the Series X, but still packs enough performance to handle 1440P at up to 120FPS, as well as upscale content to 4K where possible. It'll also offer 4K media playback, support DirectX driven raytracing, and offer a custom NVME 512GB SSD. That means that it'll have most of the next-generation features of the Xbox Series X, but will merely ditch the costly high frame rate 4K gaming and 8K media support. Not bad for a next-generation system that could cost as much as $200 less than its heftier counterpart.

Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

The Series S will be an entirely digital console, as befitting its smaller physical footprint. When it launches, it will have a financing option at $25 a month for a year, for those who don't want to pony up the cash straight away. The Series X will have a financing package of $30 per month.

Both systems are expected to go on sale November 10.