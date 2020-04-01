XMG crammed an AMD Ryzen 3950X inside a gaming laptop

Gaming laptops are powerful pieces of kit, there's no denying, but they rarely approach the capabilities of gaming desktops. Except in extreme cases. Like XMG's new Apex 15, which packs an AMD Ryzen 3950X 16-core CPU inside its chunky chassis. Paired up with an Nvidia RTX 2070, could this be the most powerful gaming laptop ever made? It'll be up there for sure.

AMD has had a great few years with its Ryzen CPUs, but they've had most of their success on desktop. Ryzen mobile CPUs have been good, but not great, and though the new generation of Ryzen 4000 CPUs promises to change that, they're going to take some time to proliferate. In the mean time, those wanting super high-end laptop performance may want to consider XMG's new Apex 15 as the 3950X could be the most capable CPU ever crammed into a laptop.

The 15.6-inch laptop pairs that monster 16-core CPU with up to 64GB of memory, a choice of Nvidia RTX 2060 or 2070 GPU, and a terabyte of NVME storage. Its display is a 1080p, 144Hz IPS panel, and it includes a backlit keyboard and powerful speakers. All of this is powered by a pretty hefty 230w PSU, so don't expect stellar battery life out of this system, but if you want to lug around a gaming laptop, this may well be the best one out there when it launches in a few weeks time.

Prices start at $1,337 for the Ryzen 3600 version, with the top sped edition costing just over $2,600.

Thanks Videocardz