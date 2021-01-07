You can now play the lost Tomb Raider remake

A remake of the original Tomb Raider game for the PSP, called Tomb Raider Anniversary Edition, was once made, and subsequently cancelled in 2006. Its assets were then stripped for use in an Indiana Jones game that never materialised either, leading to the original game being lost in the bowels of the developer Core Design, which shut its doors for good in 2010.

This made the remake somewhat of a hotly desired game for video game collectors, but that's no longer the case. After over a decade of being lost, Tomb Raider Anniversary Edition has now been found and can be played by anyone.

Although still a little antiquated looking by today's standard, it's a major upgrade over the original 1996 game's look and control scheme. The original mechanics are all still there, and the jumping is as janky as ever, but it's more than playable.

If you want to give the game a try yourself, you can download the necessary assets from the Internet Archive. You'll need to install Visual Studio, add the necessary patch, and play on an Xbox 360 or PS4 controller, but if you can wade through all that, the Tomb Raider remake is a great step back in time to a lost version of Lara Croft's first adventure.

For more details on what to do and how to do it, here's a quick guide.