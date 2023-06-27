American Truck Simulator v1.47.3.3 (+7 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

American Truck Simulator

June 27, 2023 - 12:52pm
American Truck Simulator v1.47.3.3 (+7 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
          American Truck Simulator v1.47.3.3 +7 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:........v1.47.3.3  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............13. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.............................................amtrucks.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... 541644D96D048F4B51A8797CDF24B1DE
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    No Damage
                Num 1                    Unlimited Fuel
                Num 2                    No Fatigue
                Num 3                    +500.000 Money
                Num 4                    Get 10 Skillpoints
                Num 5                    +20.000 XP Points
                Num 6                    Max Air Brake Pressure
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
                Num 3 - +50.000 Money
                Go to the freight market / job menu and activate
                this option to see the effect...
                Num 4 - Get 10 Skillpoints
                Activate the option and open the skill menu to
                see the effect...
                Num 5 - +20.000 Exp. Points
                Activate this option and everytime you open the
                carrier progress menu 20.000 experience points
                will be added to your current amount...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

