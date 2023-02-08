Hogwarts Legacy (+23 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Hogwarts Legacy by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Invisible NumPad3: Unlimited Ancient Magic # Enemies NumPad4: Super Damage # Items NumPad5: Unlimited Use Consumables and Potions # Spells NumPad6: Fast Spell Cooldowns # Currency NumPad7: Simulate 9999999 Gold NumPad8: Easy Gold Pickup # Store NumPad9: Give Gold on Buy Multiply: Unlimited Store Buy Items # Gameplay Add: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Stats Current HP Max HP Movement Speed Offense Offense Bonus Defense Defense Bonus # Player Progression Current XP XP Last Level XP Total Earned Level Current Level Highest Achieved Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Invisible: May help in missions where you have to have stealth. Basically the NPCs and Enemies are unable to act or detect anything. Unlimited Ancient Magic: You can use Ancient Magic attacks at any time. Super Damage: For some encounters, the enemies need to die over time to trigger sequences or cutscenes. If you seem stuck, LOAD LAST SAVE and leave off. Simulate 9999999 Gold: Simulates you have gold so you can buy anything. Easy Gold Pickup: Will give you the amount you set in the trainer when you pick up gold. Give Gold on Buy: This will give you 10000 gold when you buy items rather than take it away. Unlimited Store Buy Items: Best not to turn this on until you accept all the free items, then the others will unlock. This makes it where you can buy unlimited of the items in the store. Player Stats' Offense: Player Stats' Offense Bonus: Player Stats' Defense: Player Stats' Defense Bonus: This value may reset, it can be set temporarily. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com