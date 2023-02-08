Hogwarts Legacy (+23 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 10
80
February 8, 2023 - 2:44pm
  • PC

Hogwarts Legacy (+23 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Hogwarts Legacy Trainer

Text file description: 
Hogwarts Legacy by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Invisible
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Ancient Magic
# Enemies
	 NumPad4: Super Damage
# Items
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Use Consumables and Potions
# Spells
	 NumPad6: Fast Spell Cooldowns
# Currency
	 NumPad7: Simulate 9999999 Gold
	 NumPad8: Easy Gold Pickup
# Store
	 NumPad9: Give Gold on Buy
	 Multiply: Unlimited Store Buy Items
# Gameplay
	 Add: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Current HP
	 Max HP
	 Movement Speed
	 Offense
	 Offense Bonus
	 Defense
	 Defense Bonus
# Player Progression
	 Current XP
	 XP Last Level
	 XP Total Earned
	 Level Current
	 Level Highest Achieved
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Invisible:
May help in missions where you have to have stealth.  Basically the NPCs and Enemies are unable to act or detect anything.
Unlimited Ancient Magic:
You can use Ancient Magic attacks at any time.
Super Damage:
For some encounters, the enemies need to die over time to trigger sequences or cutscenes.  If you seem stuck, LOAD LAST SAVE and leave off.
Simulate 9999999 Gold:
Simulates you have gold so you can buy anything.
Easy Gold Pickup:
Will give you the amount you set in the trainer when you pick up gold.
Give Gold on Buy:
This will give you 10000 gold when you buy items rather than take it away.
Unlimited Store Buy Items:
Best not to turn this on until you accept all the free items, then the others will unlock. This makes it where you can buy unlimited of the items in the store.
Player Stats' Offense:
Player Stats' Offense Bonus:
Player Stats' Defense:
Player Stats' Defense Bonus:
This value may reset, it can be set temporarily.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment