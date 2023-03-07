The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt v4.01 Hotfix 1 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

20
March 7, 2023 - 12:23pm
  • PC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt v4.01 Hotfix 1 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
             The Witcher 3 v4.01 Hotfix 1 +13 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:...v4.01 Hotfix 1  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............20. Feb 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.............................................witcher3.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... C49334E296973F52AC91D56E98B7D355
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                    Infinite Health
                Num 1                    Unlimited Stamina
                Num 2                    Zero Toxity
                Num 3                    Unlimited Adrenaline
                Num 4                    Unlimited O2
                Num 5                    Unlimited Usables
                Num 6                    Get 666.666 Money
                Num 7                    Unlimited Durability
                Num 8                    No Crafting Requirements
                Num 9                    Expanded Weight Limit
            Num / (Divide)               Faster Level Up
           Num * (Multiply)              Get 20 Skillpoints
           Num - (Subtract)              Always Win Gwent
     @ Additional Notes  @
                       --->>> Virus Warnings <<<---
                First of all... I can't handle all possible
                antivirus programs so far out there.
                Some antivirus solution detects always a virus
                in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed
                and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can
                see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed.
                The best results i see with "VirusBuster".
                          About available cheats
                Num 7 - Get 666.666 Money
                Use this option by this way...
                Activate the option an directly open your
                inventory (key [I]) to see the effect...
                Num 9 - Easy Crafting
                Activate this option and you need no crafting
                material...
                Use it and you'll see it at the crafting menu...
                Num * (Multiply) - Faster Level Up
                Activate this option and you'll faster level up..
                Num - (Subtract) - Get 20 Skillpoints
                Activate this option and go to the skills menu...
                Now you must assign at least one skillpoint to
                see the effect...
                Num + (Add) - Always Win Gwent
                Activate this option only in a Gwent game...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

