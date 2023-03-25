WWE 2K23 v1.02 (+8 Trainer) [Peizhaochen]

March 25, 2023 - 2:15pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
WWE 2K23 "Trainer +8" [1.02] {peizhaochen}
Author : peizhaochen
Edition : Steam
Game Version : Latest
Trainer Language : Chinese
Number of Features : 8
Trainer Creation Date : 14.03.2023
Functions :
F1+1: Enable Budget/Subscriber Modification (MyGM)
F1+2: Budget set at one million
F1+3: Budget+50000
F1+4: Budget maximum
F1+5: One million subscribers
F1+6: Subscribers+50000
F1+7: Followers Max
F2+2: Super Speed
F2+3: Slow down
1.Enable Budget/Subscriber Modification (MyGM): After enabling, switch to the SHOWLOGISTICS [PageDown] interface and modify it. Or change it after pressing the F1 key on the BOOKSHOW interface to perform AUTO-BOOKSHOW.
Instruction :
Copy all files from the archive to the root of the installed game.
Run the trainer first, then the game.
During the game, press the keys indicated in the trainers.

