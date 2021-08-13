Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Survive the Hive Trailer

Aliens: Fireteam Elite releases August 24 - Check out the Deluxe Edition, pre-order for even more content, and prepare for the Xenomorph threat

The thrilling, action-packed cooperative third-person survival shooter from Cold Iron Studios is charging head with a release slated for August 24th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Check out today's trailer giving a glimpse at the game's rendition of the iconic Alien universe, and be ready for a year of post-launch content with the Deluxe Edition!

The complete Deluxe Edition including a year of post-launch content

Two editions of the game are available for pre-order: the Standard Edition, and a content packed Deluxe Edition.

Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive the Endeavor Pass, which contains the game's upcoming 4 seasons of post-launch content, with tons of new cosmetics for their Marines and their weapons, from head accessories to weapon decals, weapon paints, armor skins, emotes and much more. They will also receive for free the Endeavor Veteran Pack containing additional customization content.

Finally, any pre-order of the Standard or the Deluxe Edition in digital stores and at participating retailers also gives players free access to the Hardened Marine Pack, that includes extra kit skins and accessories to further customize their Marines and weapons.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will release in August 24th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Preorder the Deluxe or Standard Edition and receive exclusive bonuses.