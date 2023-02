The release of Atomic Heart, the hotly anticipated action-RPG set in the mad utopia of a fictional 1955 USSR, is finally within sight! We would like to celebrate the final stage of the countdown with a new video starring The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. Join him in bringing your A game for the most Atomic release of 2023!

Atomic Heart lands on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on February 21, 2023.