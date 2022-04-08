Back 4 Blood "Tunnels of Terror" Launch Trailer

They call it the Tunnels of Terror… you’re not afraid are you?

On April 12, 2022, Back 4 Blood brings you Tunnels of Terror. Tunnels of Terror features the all-new PvE areas “Ridden Hives”, along with 2 new playable Cleaners, 7 new Legendary Weapons, 12 weapon skins, new cards, 8 premium skins, and the fearsome Warped Ridden to discover below the depths of Evansburgh. The expansion will coincide with the release of the No Hope difficulty, a free update adding an extra level of challenge for elite players.

Please note, all playable content included in the Tunnels of Terror expansion will be accessible by all players in a party as long as one player in that party has purchased the expansion.

Available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.