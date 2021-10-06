Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Trailer

Battlefield 2042 is available on November 19, 2021

Be among the first to experience the next generation of all-out warfare in the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. Join the fight on Orbital with a diverse selection of Specialists, cutting-edge weaponry, and vehicles to choose from. Open Beta between October 6-9, 2021. Early access is available on October 6-7, 2021 for all players who pre-order the game or are current EA Play members.

Preload starts Oct 5th, 2021 at 06:00 UTC on PC and 07:00 UTC on consoles.

Find out more about the Open Beta including PC requirements, controls, and more here: http://x.ea.com/69873

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players*, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.