Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Launch Trailer

The Command & Conquer™ Remastered Collection Digital Standard Edition is available exclusively on PC.

Get it on Origin: http://x.ea.com/63024 .

Get it on Steam: http://x.ea.com/63025 .

Command & Conquer and Red Alert defined the RTS genre 25 years ago, now they’re back and fully remastered in 4k with new features and bonus content! The Command and Conquer Remastered Collection includes both Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert along with their three expansion packs. Welcome back, Commander, your mission begins now!