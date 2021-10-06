Insurgency: Sandstorm Console Launch Trailer

Insurgency: Sandstorm brings the high intensity of modern combat to consoles today!

Insurgency: Sandstorm, the smash-hit FPS on PC, brings its nerve-wracking take on modern military combat in digital and retail formats for Playstation 4 and Xbox One today. Compete in PvP or buddy up in co-op through dense urban environments moving from one objective to the next, experiencing the brutality of the lethal tactical action that made Sandstorm the worldwide phenomenon it is today. Feel the ruthless action with this Launch Trailer!

Engage in intense modern firefights in the definitive tactical co-op FPS!

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense cooperative and PvP multiplayer modes. Featuring unparalleled immersion, feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat.

Death comes fast. Manage ammunition carefully, and use tactics to navigate environments as you and your team fight towards victory. Coordinate fire support, engage enemies with vehicle-mounted machine guns, and engage in thrilling modern firefights.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is available today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) alongside enhanced versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K resolution and 60 FPS. Further next-gen enhancements to support PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console features will arrive in 2022.

The Standard Edition is available in digital and retail stores; the Gold and Deluxe editions are available in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes Insurgency: Sandstorm and the Year 1 Pass, while the Gold Edition includes these along with the Year 2 Pass releasing throughout the year after release. Each Year Pass includes 16 cosmetic sets, with an extra 4 instant reward items for the Year 2 Pass holders.