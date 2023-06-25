Madden NFL 24 Gameplay Trailer

- PC
- Console
Go inside Madden NFL 24 with a deep dive into the all-new gameplay features including Foundational Football enhancements, FieldSENSE improvements, and realistic SAPIEN Technology. Pre-order Now: http://x.ea.com/76877
Madden NFL 24 available worldwide August 18, 2023.
FieldSENSE™ Improvements
Improvements to the FieldSENSE™ Gameplay System increase control in throwing, catching, and tackling with a suite of new animations added to Hit Everything and Skill-Based Passing.
SAPIEN Technology
All-new character technology transforms the way NFL players look and move with realistic redesigned player models.
Foundational Football
Enhancements to key gameplay areas including blocking, ball-carrier AI, quarterback AI, pass coverage, DB behavior, fumble recoveries, onside kicks, playbook variety, and post-play emotion.
