Need for Speed Unbound Speed Race Gameplay Trailer

Ready to see this custom Mercedes 190 E in action? If not now then when! The most in-depth look at Need for Speed Unbound gameplay is here with a first look at Speed Race events including Meetups and Side Bets. See you on the streets.

Start at the bottom and race to the top in Need for Speed Unbound, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2, 2022.

Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.

