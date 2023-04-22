Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland Cinematic Intro Trailer

- PC
Sign up for a chance to participate in the upcoming Tom Clancy’s The Division® Heartland PC Closed Beta at thedivisionheartland.com!
Watch the world premiere of the Cinematic Intro to Tom Clancy’s The Division® Heartland.
Dive into the story as Mackenzie Reed tries to track down her former commander... the trail leading her to the once peaceful town of Silver Creek. Uncover the mystery before a new breed of poison spreads everywhere.
More news to come in the summer.
About Tom Clancy’s The Division® Heartland:
The Division Heartland is a free-to-play, PvEvP focused, survival-action shooter set in the mysterious rural town of Silver Creek.
Explore and complete missions by day. Take on the dynamically moving contamination, enemy factions, and player squads by night.
