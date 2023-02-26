Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Launch Trailer

Watch the official launch trailer of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and get a glimpse of the dark Three Kingdoms infested with demons, but from the depths of darkness, a dragon soars. Will you be the dragon that soars or the one facing it?

Game Available March 3, 2023

Pre-orders available now, as well as purchase bonuses. Find out more here - https://teamninja-studio.com/wolong/

A demo is available from Feb. 24 through March 26, 2023 across all systems including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and on PC via Windows and Steam®.

#WoLongFallenDynasty #WoLong #TeamNINJAStudio