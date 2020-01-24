The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Legend Of Zelda gear set:

There are two ways to obtain the Hylian Shield and Champion Tunic from The Legend Of Zelda series. The Master Sword can only be obtained using amiibo. The way to obtain all three items is by chance using The Legend Of Zelda amiibo. Scan them to get random content. If you do not get any of the gear set, wait one day and try again. Repeat this process until you have the whole gear set. The other way to obtain the Hylian Shield and Campion Tunic are collecting them on the peak of the Throat Of The World, which is the highest mountain in the game. Find the small cave at the peak to get the two items from a chest inside. However, there is a Parrthurnax at the peak. Thus, it is recommended to be at a decent level to defeat the boss.

Infinite skill level gain:

This trick requires that you own a house with an alchemy lab. Obtain the Oghma Infinium book, but do not read it. Go to your house, and open the bookshelf. Read the Oghma Infinium book, then select the skill set to assign the skill gain. Close the book, but not the bookshelf. Store the book on the shelf, then take the book back off the shelf, and select it, but do not read it. Repeat this as many times as desired to get as much skill level gain as desired.

Duplicating apparel items:

Place any apparel item (armor or jewelry for best results) on a mannequin. Then, put the item back into your inventory. Leave the location of the mannequin, and go to a different area (for example, exit a house), then return to the mannequin to find the item still on the mannequin, which you can then take. Repeat this as many times as desired.

Duplicating armor ("Hearthfire" DLC):

This glitch requires that you own a new home plot in the "Hearthfire" DLC. Construct an armory in one of the wings. Once the armory has been constructed, you will be able to display armor on the mannequins inside. Place the desired armor set to be duplicated on the mannequin, then leave the room. Next, take the armor off the display, then leave the room again. Go back to the room, and the armor will have been duplicated on the mannequin. Note: Whichever armor set you first put on a mannequin will remain there; you will not be able to switch it out. Thus, if you want to duplicate a different armor set, you will need to use a different mannequin.

Duplicating books:

This trick requires that you own a house with an alchemy lab. Activate the bookshelf, then place the desired book to be duplicated on it. Leave the menu, then immediately activate the bookshelf again. If your book has not yet physically appeared on the shelf, wait at the menu screen where you can loot the bookshelf. Once you see the book in front of you (it will hover in front of the shelf while the menu is open), loot the book from the shelf in the menu. Immediately close the menu, and you can click on the book itself to read and then take it. You will now have looted the book twice, putting two of them in your inventory. Repeat this as many times as desired. It is especially useful with expensive books such as the Oghma Infinium.

Easy experience:

When you reach the part in the tutorial at the beginning of the game where you choose to enter the keep with either Hadvar or Ralof, choose Hadvar, Have Hadvar cut the bindings off your hands. Grab the iron sword off the wall in the room. Then, simply keep hitting Hadvar with the sword as he stands by the door to keep leveling up the One-Handed skill. Once you knock him down, make sure to not hit him anymore until he gets back up. To level up the Sneak skill, keep sneaking up on Hadvar while he stands by the door, and then attack him with the sword. Do this for the first 32 levels. Once you reach level 33 for the Sneak skill, you can simply sit behind him and hit him with the sword every six seconds. To level up the Two-Handed skill, progress a little further in the game, and get the two-handed sword. Once you reach the area with the bear where Hadvar gives you the bow and arrow, keep hitting Hadvar with the two-handed sword to easily level up the Two-Handed skill. Note: Do not press [Sneak] while doing this or Hadvar will move on. To level up the Destruction skill, keep burning Hadvar. If you leveled the One-Handed, Sneak, Two-Handed, and Destruction skills to level 100 using this method, you should have 37 perk points and be at level 37 to start the game.

Go to Riverwood village, and find Alvor & Sigrid's house. Inside is a man named Hadvar. Rest until it is after 8 a.m. so Alvor leaves the house. Sigrid and the young girl should remain downstairs, and Hadvar will be upstairs. If he is not, just wait until he comes upstairs. Then, save the game just in case there is a problem during the next part. Equip your strongest sword or weapon that you want to increase the skill level for, and sneak behind him until he cannot see you. Do a heavy strike, and he will stumble to the floor. When he gets up, he will have no knowledge that you hit him. He also never dies, so it can be done indefinitely. Repeat the process to level up as much as desired. This will also maximize your Sneak skill, and whatever weapon type you are using.

Easy gold:

Take a horse and carriage to Winterhold. Once in Winterhold, immediately turn right. Travel southwest from Winterhold to a location called "Sightless Pit". Just above Slightless Pit on the mountain is an alter with a skeleton on it. Beside the skeleton is a book called "The Doors To Oblivion". Pick up the book, and then kill the skeleton on the table. Two other skeletons will rise around the alter; kill them as well. Return to the skeleton near where you picked up the book, and loot its body, taking everything. Loot it again, and you will notice the book on the skeleton keeps reappearing. You can keep taking "The Doors Of Oblivion" book worth 50 gold each. Every time you view the Skeleton's inventory, even if you do not take the book, it should add one book to the skeleton's inventory. Repeat this as much as desired.

At any time, go to Dawnstar. Once in Dawnstar, locate the entrance to the Iron-Breaker Mine, but do not enter it. To the left of the entrance are some rocks around a tree. Walk under the tree, and aim your crosshairs around the edges of the rocks until "Search Chest" appears. Open it to find a large amount of free loot, including crafting supplies, weapons, armor, enchanted items, gold, and more. Note: The chest is invisible as it sits under the ground, but it is still lootable. Loot everything, then sell the items for a large sum of gold. It is recommended you bring a horse, as you will quickly become over-encumbered and unable to move quickly or fast travel. To reset the chest and get more loot, go back to the entrance to Dawnstar. You will see a Khajiit trader caravan. If the caravan is not there, wait a few days for it to return. Look for the Khajiit named "Ahkari". Save the game while looking at her, then attack her after saving. It is not necessary to kill her, as damaging her should be enough. Then, reload the saved game file, and talk to her. Ask to see her wares, then exit the "Trade" menu, and return to the invisible chest by the mine. Repeat this process as many times as desired.

When doing the quest to get married, marry a follower. Then, make them follow you and trade items. They should have 750 gold because of the store they run. Take their gold, leave, and wait one day to get more gold. Repeat this as many times as desired.

While doing the quests to get the "One With The Shadows" achievement, you will get a special request for Windhelm called "Summerset Shadows". Once you have completed this quest, Niranye will have 4,000 gold on her every two days. Keep stealing as much gold from her as desired. It is possible to steal almost 145,000 gold in thirty minutes. This also is an easy way to get the "Golden Touch" achievement.

At the beginning of the game, when you reach the first town of Riverwood, find Hod. He usually stands at the top of the sawmill during the day. He will pay you for as much wood as you can give him. There is no limit to how much you can make by chopping wood and selling it to him, as he never runs out of gold like the merchants. Chop and sell as much wood to him as desired for easy gold.

Easy gold and Alchemy and Speech skills:

This trick requires some time to set up, but once it is done, you can get as much gold as desired. It requires the following:

1. Fortify Alchemy Enchantment

2. Helmet, gloves/bracers, two rings, and a necklace

3. Five Grand Soul Gems filled with Grand Souls. Grand Souls can be taken from Mammoths or bought.

4. The ingredients for Fortify Restoration potions: Abecean Longfins, Cyrodilic Spadetails, and Salt Piles. The fish can be obtained easily by swimming around Goldenglow Estate near Riften. Collect as many of these as you can, at least ten to fifteen of each ingredient.

5. Ingredients for a Fortify Enchanting potion: Snowberries, Spriggan Sap, Hagraven Claw, and Blue Butterfly Wing.

Start by enchanting your helmet, gloves, one of the rings, and the necklace with Fortify Alchemy using the Grand Soul Gems. It works best if your Enchanting is at 100 with five perks in Enchanter. Equip the newly fortified equipment. Go to an alchemy lab, and create a potion of Fortify Restoration. Exit and drink the potion. Without exiting the menu, go to "Apparel", unequip, and re-equip the gear. Then, create another Fortify Restoration potion. Drink it, unequip, and re-equip the gear until you can craft very strong Fortify Restorations (in the millions of percent). If you go too high, the potions will start getting negative numbers. Do not drink those or the game will glitch. When you are satisfied with the strength of your potions, drink one, then craft a Fortify Enchanting potion. Go to an Arcane Enchanter, drink your Fortify Enchanting potion, and enchant the remaining ring with Fortify Alchemy. This negates the need to repeat this process. Then, go to any apothecary, and buy a Giants Toe and some Wheat. While wearing your ring, craft a potion using these two ingredients. You should get a massive increase in Alchemy. It will be worth hundreds of thousands of Septim. No merchant will have that much money, but sell it to them for whatever they can pay, and your Speech will rise to 100. If it does not raise your Speech skill to 100, make another potion, and repeat. After your Speech is leveled, add perks until you get to the "Invest" perk. Go to the Riverwood trader, and invest in him. Go outside, and wait 48 hours. Return, and he will have 10,000 Septim. Sell him a potion to get all his gold. Go outside, and wait another 48 hours. Return, and sell him a potion to get all his gold. Repeat this as many times as desired. It is possible to get over 100,000 Septim in ten minutes in exchange for the cost of making the potions.

Easy gold and Enchanting and Smithing skills:

Note: This trick requires a Soul Trap weapon and access to a smith and arcane enchanter. First, purchase an equal number of Iron Ingots, Leather Strips, and Petty Soul Gems. Fill the Petty Soul Gems (by killing with the Soul Trap weapon), then go to a smith. Create as many Iron Daggers as possible, then go to an arcane enchanter (there is one in Dragonsreach). Enchant all the daggers with the Petty Soul Gems (disenchant the Soul Trap weapon, if required). Go to a shop, and sell the daggers. Depending on your barter skill, you will make approximately 170 gold per dagger in profit, and will level up your Enchanting and Smithing skills. Note: Smith every three or four daggers, and enchant every one or two daggers early on.

Easy super weapons and armor:

This trick requires the necessary perks in the Alchemy, Enchanting, and Smithing skills. First, enchant armor/boots/gloves/etc. with alchemy boosting properties. Then, equip the enchanted gear, and create a potion that enhances your enchanting skill for a certain amount of time. Go back, drink the potion, and enchant new equipment with alchemy boosting properties again. Your new equipment will now boost your alchemy even more, which will allow you to create a potion that enhances your enchanting even more than the first potion you made. Repeat this as many times as desired. Then, create smith boosting equipment and a smith boosting potion. Go to the blacksmith, and create your gear while you have your smith boosting equipment/potion, and upgrade it to the desired stats.

Adding Fortify enchantment to a weapon:

This glitch requires you have 100 enchantment and the perk that allows you to add two enchantments to a weapon. First, go to the enchantment table, and select the soul gem you wish to use. Then, choose a weapon enchantment such as Frost damage, Stamina damage, Soul Trap, etc. Select a fortify enchantment, de-select the fortify enchantment, then select it again. You should now be able to select a weapon to enchant.

Infinite arrows:

Pickpocket someone who shoots target dummies with arrows, and take the arrows they were using (usually iron or steel). Then, give them one of the arrow type you want more of. They will now shoot that type of arrow instead of the one they were shooting before. Simply collect the arrows as they hit the target dummy to get as many arrows as desired.

After killing the first dragon and being appointed Thane of Whiterun, talk to the new house earl, and trade items with them. Give them one arrow from your best set of arrows, then remove their sword, and assign them a bow. Every time you go into battle, they will fire multiple arrows from the one you traded. Then, collect all of the arrows after the battle is over.

Infinite weight limit:

Containers are persistent and items do not disappear. Thus, any barrel, box, or chest can be used to store your items. It works best to use containers near a quick travel loading location. However, since the game is buggy, your items probably will not disappear when placed in a random barrel or chest, but there is no way to guarantee they will not disappear unless you purchase a house and store your items in it.

Easy armor, spells, and general experience:

Set the difficulty to "Novice", and have a weak one-handed attack enemy hit you while healing. This will level the armor you are wearing, Restoration, and also may level up Illusion.

Easy experience and Illusion sill:

Most spells require you to actively use them in combat situations or on specific objects to progress, but the Muffle spell does not require this. Muffle is an Illusion spell that quiets your movements. Continually cast Muffle while you are walking around the world of Skyrim to boost your Illusion skill and increase your overall experience.

Easy Archery sill:

Go to Riverwood, find an elf named Faendal, and then deliver a note to Camilla. Next, find Faendal, and ask him to follow you. Make sure you have at least 200 gold. Ask him to train you. When he does, ask him to trade with you. Go into his inventory, and take your money back. You can do this five times a level, and it really helps early in the game. Repeat this as much as desired.

Easy Blocking sill:

Use the following trick to level up your Blocking skill or save a few spare perks. Find a weak enemy that does not enter water (for example, a wolf). Pin yourself between the enemy and the water, then use a rubber band to hold the trigger button that controls your shield for as long as desired to keep leveling up the Blocking skill. Note: Make sure the enemy will not move from where he is attacking you.

Easy Conjuration sill:

To get your Conjuration skill from Level 1 to 99 in approximately 1 to 2 hours, first complete the Dark Brotherhood questline. To begin the Dark Brotherhood questline, talk to the children in Honorhall Orphanage in Riften. Speak with Aventus Aretino in Windhelm to begin the faction quests. Purchase the Torture Room in the Dark Brotherhood hideout near Dawnstar. Purchase the Soul Bind spell. In the Torture Room, use the Soul Bind spell on the prisoners to reveal hidden treasure locations. Keep casting Soul Bind on the prisoners, as there is no penalty for continuously using the spell. Rest once you run out of mana, or wait for your mana pool to regenerate, then keep casting the spell. Repeat this as many times as desired. Note: This has been tested and confirmed to work with the Special Edition version of the game.

Buy or steal a horse. You can get one in Whiterun. Learn the Soul Trap spell. Then, use the Soul Trap spell on your horse. It will not harm your horse, but it will keep leveling up the Conjuration skill. Repeat this as much as desired.

This trick works best with the Bound Sword spell, as you are able to conjure two of these at the same time to gain experience faster. This works best when there is an enemy that is trying to fight you, but you are at an area that they cannot reach you (for example, fighting a troll or bear while you are too high for them to actually hit you). Use the Bound Sword spell, put the sword(s) away, then repeat the process to level up your Conjuration skill quickly.

This trick requires dragons roaming around and being far enough in The Dark Brotherhood to have Shadowmere. When you find where a dragon is located, fast travel there so Shadowmere can be with you. Start the battle with the dragon, but do not worry when the dragon goes after Shadowmere, as Shadowmere is invincible and will fight and eventually kill the dragon for you. While he is fighting the dragon, use the Bound Sword spell, put the sword(s) away, then repeat the process to level up your Conjuration skill quickly.

Easy Destruction sill:

When you join the Fighter's Guild, you will be prompted to go outside and duel with one of the members. When you are outside, switch to destruction magic, and use it against the opponent repeatedly. He will keep telling you to use a sword, but you will gain experience, and he will not die. Repeat this as much as desired to get easy XP for magic.

Easy Pickpocket sill:

Go to jail in Riften, then unlock your cell door. Directly across from your cell is a guy named Black-Briar. You can pickpocket him even after he catches you. Pickpocket all of his stuff, then place it back into his inventory. Repeat this as many times as desired to easily increase your Pickpocket skill level.

Easy Restoration sill:

Go to High Hrothgar. Go out the door to the area where you are taught the Whirlwind Sprint, then go to the right. Look for a small staircase that goes up to a blizzard of some kind. Go forward just enough to start getting hurt by it, then start using the Healing spell. Your health will go down slowly because you are using the healing spell, but you will also gain experience. This method is better than fighting an enemy and leveling up your experience since you can control how much damage you are taking by simply walking backwards.

Easy Smithing and Speech sill:

Every time you go to a forge, make sure to talk to the person in charge of it, and buy all the iron ingot and leather or leather strips they are selling. Then, make as many leather strips as it takes for each iron ingot. Take it to the forge, and make an iron dagger that only takes one of each ingredient to create. If you sell it back to the merchant, sell it one at a time so you create more transactions to level up the Speech skill.

Easy Sneak sill:

At the beginning of the game, you will encounter a sleeping bear in Helgen's Keep. Hadvar will say you can either sneak past it or kill it. Just off to the left of where Hadvar stops is a small rock pile. Go to the back side of it, and you can sneak in the crevice there and remain hidden from the bear. Keep sneaking at the rock to increase your Sneak skill level. Repeat this for a long as desired, as the bear will only move if it detects you. To make sure you are in a good location, sneak for a short time, then check your Sneak skill to see if it is rising. If not, move slightly closer to the bear and keep trying.

After the prologue part of the game, go to Embershard Mine. Kill the two bandits in the first chamber of the mine, then go into the short tunnel. Lower the bridge by pulling the nearby switch (explore along the tunnel on the far wall from the entrance). Continue through the next few rooms until you reach an area with a bandit in a sort of pit (the pit has a forge in it). Kill the bandit in the pit to attract the attention of the guard on the bridge. She will start shooting arrows at you. Hide about half way down the bridge in the shadows, and just keep walking into the wall while sneaking to easily level up your Sneak skill.

Reach White Run, and go east. Move toward the mountain until you find White River Watch. Kill the two bandits outside, and enter. The blind guy inside will ask if you are Ralph. Say yes, and then keep walking into the wall in the shadows while sneaking to easily keep leveling up your Sneak skill. You can also place a rubber band around the Analog-stick and controller and leave it for a few hours to keep leveling up while you are away.

Once you can go to Bleak Falls Barrow, go there, and talk to Sven about his love troubles with a girl. Accept to deliver a fake letter to the girl he mentions. Find the girl, and deliver the letter to her. Then, go to Faendal, and accept the "Golden Claw" quest. Go back to Sven, and talk to him about the quest. Tell him to follow you, then sneak behind Sven, and sneak attack him. Repeat this as many times as desired to easily level up the Sneak skill, the weapon skill for the weapon you have equipped, and general experience. Note: Make sure you do not kill Sven. Sven will get mad at you when you keep attacking him, but he will never try to attack you back. Additionally, make sure to not get the perk that increases one-handed weapons to do 6x damage or the sneak attack will kill Sven.

Once you can reach the Greybeards at High Hrothgar, keep sneaking behind one of the Greybeards, and wait until you become undetected. Then, attack them, and keep repeating this as many times as desired. The Greybeards will not attack you, and this is not considered a crime. Additionally, you can use a weapon while you attack them, but there is a chance you will kill them. It works best while unarmed.

Easy Speech skill:

Go to Riften, and talk to the Dark Elf named Ungrien. Choose the "Tell me about Maven Black-Briar." option, and then select the persuade option. After that, the persuade option will not disappear, allowing you to keep selecting it as many times as desired to get easy experience and max out your Speech skill.

Easy stealing:

To steal any item, simply grab a basket, bucket, kettle, or any other type of container. Then, place it over the head of the NPC that owns the item(s). While the container is over their head, they will not be able to see you as you steal the desired item(s). Note: This trick does not work for pick pocketing. It only works for stealing items off counters, shelves, etc. Additionally, there are a few, select NPC's that will not allow you to put a container over their head.

Simply move an item you wish to steal out of the owner's view by kicking it. Once the item is out of view of the owner, you can steal it without getting caught or penalized.

Easy weapon experience:

When the Blades asks you to kill Paarthurnax, approach him to check if he is on the stone wall perfectly. Attack him with any desired weapon or destruction magic to increase it. If he dies, restart and try again. If done correctly, he will just keep taking the hits, then fly up and back down. He will never die, and you will not get any bounties for attacking him.

Free training:

Get any skill trainer as your follower, and train your skills with him. Then, ask him to trade, and take the gold you gave him back.

To get costly (especially on later levels) training for free, enter any guild where there are trainers in what you need, and gain their trust. Get the desired training you need from the trainer, and then pickpocket him (your money for the training will be in his pocket). It would normally be considered a crime, but the guild will not do anything about it or report it.

Free house in Whiterun:

You normally would need 5,000 gold to buy the house in Whiterun, but this trick allows you to get it for free. Go to the man who sells you the house in Whiterun while he is asleep in his bed. He will sit up to talk to you. Make sure you are standing in a place that you can open the nightstand or dresser next to the bed while you are talking to him. As soon as you agree to buy the house, immediately open the dresser next to the bed, and put your gold into it, and return to the conversation. He will give you the key, and then you can simply take your gold back out of the dresser.

Getting items from display cases without lockpicks

This trick works on any item within a locked display case. Look directly at the item through the display case glass, then activate the lockpick mini-game. Instead of actually picking the lock, exit the lockpicking screen, then immediately activate the lockpick mini-game again. If done correctly, you will take the item from within the case without having to unlock the display case. For example, you can use this trick on the Elven Sword in the display case in Jarl Balgruuf's bed chamber area in Dragonsreach. It has a Master level lock, but this trick allows you to get it without even picking the lock. Note: This is still considered stealing in most cases; thus, try not to get caught.

Invincible dog kompanion:

Go to Falkreath, and find the smith named Lod. He will ask you to find his dog. You can find the dog, Barbas, outside of the village, and it will take you to the Shrine of Clavicus Vile. Once you speak with the Daedra Lord, the dog will accompany you until you finish the "A Daedra's Best Friend" quest. Since the dog is considered a quest item, it cannot be killed. It will automatically attack enemies who approach you, but it will not lose any health. Note: You can also take another companion in addition to the dog.

Restocking any merchant's items and gold:

To instantly refill any merchant's stock and gold, simply sell or buy anything from them. Then, save the game, kill the merchant, and load the saved game.

Larger team:

Use the following trick to get a three person team with a five person squad. Have your main character ask Brelyan Maryon to join you after doing her side quest. Give her the Staff of Conjure Flame Atronach. Then, do the "Taste Of Death" quest, and convince Verulus to follow. You should now have a total of three characters. When in combat, summon your familiar and have Maryon summon hers. There will now be five of you in battle. This makes the game easier when doing almost all side quests. In some side quests other characters will also join you, increasing your squad. Note: If you complete Mercer Frey's "Scoundrel's Folly" quest, he will ask you to join him in another quest. When you accept it, you will now have four members in your team. You can travel to do quests with all four members, and when in battle your squad will increase to seven with conjuration abilities.

Floating Bowes:

At random times in the game, the shopkeepers of Whiterun (and possibly elsewhere) will sell a "Miscellaneous" item called "Do Not Delete". It appears to be a common treasure chest, but they have no laws of gravity applied to them, like the paintbrushes in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. Thus, when you drop them, they float wherever your cursor was. Purchase two of them to get into areas you could not reach before, or even create a stairway into the sky.

Keeping the Rusty Mace and Mace of Molag Bal from House Of Horrors:

Equip the Rusty Mace, then click on any weapon mount in Hjerlim to remove the mace from your inventory even though it is a quest item. Finish the quest to get the mace with unlocked potential, the Mace of Molag Bal. This can be used to keep other quest weapons that are meant to be given to others, since the game thinks it is not possible that the item is not in you inventory. The quests will continue as normal even though you have kept the weapons for yourself.

Becoming a vampire:

While in combat against vampires, you have a chance of contracting vampirism each time they land a hit on you. If you contract the disease, it can be cured with any regular disease potion. However, if you wait three days, the disease will become permanent, and you will gain the powers of a vampire. There are four stages of Vampirism. The longer you go without blood, the more powerful the benefits of vampirism will become, but the weaknesses will also get worse. You can only drink blood from sleeping NPCs. As each stage of vampirism increases, some effects stay the same, while others change. The four stages of Vampirism and their effect (changes between stages are only listed) are as follows:

Stage 1

Vampires have a 25% increase to their Illusion spells. They are 25% harder for NPCs to detect, have 100% resistance to diseases or poisons, and are 25% resistant to ice.

Vampires are 25% weaker to fire, and their health, magic, and stamina stats are reduced by 15 points in the sunlight. Those three stats also do not regenerate.

Vampires have the power to reanimate the dead to serve them. They can also improve their night vision with another power.

Vampires gain a spell that allows them to drain the health of their enemies.

Stage 2

Vampires are 50% resistant to frost, and their vampiric servant and drain powers are more powerful.

Vampires are 50% weaker to fire, and their health, magic, and stamina stats are reduced by 30 points in the sunlight.

Vampires gain the "Vampiric Seduction" power, which calms enemies (animals and people) for 30 seconds. Thus, they will not attack you.

Stage 3

Vampires are 75% resistance to ice, and their powers of reanimating the dead and draining the living become more powerful.

Vampires are 75% weaker to fire, and their health, magic, and stamina stats are reduced by 45 points in the sunlight.

Stage 4

Vampires are 100% resistant to ice, and their vampiric servant and drain powers are more powerful.

Vampires are 100% weak to fire, and their health, magic, and stamina stats are reduced by 60 points in the sunlight.

All NPCs are hostile towards Stage 4 vampires.

Vampires gain the "Embrace Of Shadows" power, which turns your character invisible for three minutes.

Curing vampirism

You can cure vampirism by turning to werewolf or by doing the "Rising At Dawn" quest.

Becoming a werewolf (lycanthropy):

There are several benefits to becoming a werewolf. In human form, you have increased health. In werewolf form, your speed and physical strength are increased. You are able to travel faster, have claws to tear enemies apart, and can use your howl to scare enemies to run away from battle. When you get injured, you can feed on ravaged corpses as a werewolf to heal your wounds. The werewolf effect is only temporary, and you ultimately revert back to human form, but you can prolong this effect. As a werewolf, you can also avoid the rested buff from sleeping. To become a werewolf, follow the questline of The Companions Of Whiterun. Once you reach the "Silver Hand" quest, you will take part in a secret ritual, where you drink another werewolf's blood and turn into a werewolf yourself. You will be given a choice to commit yourself, and the quest will not advance if you do not commit.

Curing lycanthropy:

First, join The Companions faction. Successfully complete all quests for The Companions faction. Then, talk to the leader of The Companions, Kodlak Whitemane, or ask around about a cure for werewolves. Speaking with Aela the Huntress in Whiterun will also tell you more about The Companions' affliction. The Companions will offer you a special quest that will cure your lycanthropy, which is a permanent change. Thus, you will never be able to become a werewolf again. Successfully complete the quest to not be a werewolf ever again.

Joining the College Of Winterhold:

Go to the College Of Winterhold in Winterhold. Find the Grand Teacher Tolfdir, and he will offer the "First Lessons" quest. Successfully complete the quest to join the College Of Winterhold.

Joining The Companions:

There is a building called Jorrvaskr in Whiterun (look east of Dragonsreach). Inside the building, enter the basement to speak with Kodlak. He will offer the "Take Up Arms" quest. Successfully complete the quest to join The Companions faction.

Joining The Dark Brotherhood:

Go to Riverwood, and speak to the bartender inside the inn. Ask him if he has heard any rumors. He will eventually tell you about a boy that is trying to summon The Dark Brotherhood. Follow the side quest to Windhelm. When entering Windhelm, take an immediate right, and travel up the path until you encounter a Dark Elf and child talking. Enter the door to their left, and find the child inside. He will ask you to kill Grinelda The Kind in Riften. Go to Riften, enter the orphanage, and kill Grinelda. Fast travel back to Windhelm, and speak to the child again to get your reward. Next, go outside of the city, and wait for 24 hours. A courier will approach, and give you a note with black handprint on it that says "We Know". Go to the nearest inn, rent a room, and sleep for twenty four hours. When you awake, you will have been kidnapped by one of The Dark Brotherhood. They will tell you that if you kill one of the other three people in the room, they will release you. Choose a person, and kill them. Speak to The Dark Brotherhood again, and they will tell you to meet them at their lair in the pine forest in the far southwest corner of Skyrim. Fast travel to the western watchtower outside of Whiterun, then travel west towards the marker. When you reach the door, answer the question asked with "Silence, My Brother" to enter the sanctuary. Speak to the first person you find inside the lair, and you will now be a member of The Dark Brotherhood.

The Dark Brotherhood is the most secretive of all the factions, and can be hard to find. Start by going to bars and asking about rumors or information. Try talking to bartenders in Windhelm. Eventually you will get a tip to speak with a boy named Aventus Aretino, located in the Aretino Residence in Windhelm. You also may be able to speak with him without first receiving the rumor. Speak to the boy, and accept the "Innocence Lost" quest. Nothing will happen immediately after completing the quest, but soon afterwards, a courier will deliver you a note. Then, sleep and you will be contacted by The Dark Brotherhood. Talk to the stranger at your bedside, and you will then be in The Dark Brotherhood secret society.

Joining the Thieves Guild:

First, enter Riften, and find Brynjolf. He is in the town square at the storefront during daylight. Talk to him, and complete his quest. Then, he will ask to meet you at a bar called the Ragged Flagon, located underneath Riften, in the Ratway. Talk to him in the Ragged Flagon to start the "Taking Care Of Business" quest. Successfully complete the quest to become a member of The Thieves Guild.

Words of Power:

If you are having problems finding words of power, go to High Hrothgar, and find Arngeir. The first talk selection will be "Have you found a new word of power?". He will place a new quest in the "Misc." category for it. He will only give you one at a time, but he will keep giving them to you until there are no more.

Dragon Claw chamber codes:

Go into your items, and look at a Dragon Claw. Rotate it so you can see the bottom to see the code for the door that it unlocks.

Fast traveling while over-encumbered:

You are not supposed to be able to fast travel while being over-encumbered. However, if you have a horse, it is not affected by your encumbrance. Thus, you will have the option to fast travel while on your horse.

Moving faster while over-encumbered:

If you are over-encumbered and far away from your destination, the fastest way to move is through the Whirlwind Sprint Shout. It can be used continuously to get you to the nearest city quickly so you can sell. This also works when exiting caves and dungeons.

When you are carrying too much to run, equip a small weapon such as a sword or dagger, and use the power swing while walking to move faster. Note: You will need some stamina to perform the power swing. Additionally, be careful not to hit anyone, as you will obtain bounty, and possible attack from the guards.

Preventing fall damage:

Fall damage can be prevented when sliding down mountains or vertical surfaces by quickly toggling Sneak mode on and off multiple times while sticking to the surface you are descending. This will nullify any damage caused by gravity, and can be very useful if you find yourself at the top of a dangerous looking mountain without any roads to go down.

Faster horse swimming:

When you are going through water deep enough that your horse can swim, dismount and mount the horse to go faster.

Climbing mountains:

When you reach a point while climbing a mountain and cannot progress forward any longer because the grade is too steep, simply face backwards and start jumping. Point your butt toward the peak, and continuously press [Jump]. It also helps to move slightly from side-to-side as you do this. You can often snag a rock along the way and shimmy up a mountain without having to use a set path. Sometimes facing forward at a 45 degree angle can also help.

Picking up skill books without reading them:

Normally, when you pick up a skill book that is not in a container, you will read it and gain a point in that skill. However, there is a way to avoid this by adding the book to your inventory so that you can save it for use later. This is useful for later in the game when it can be difficult to increase a skill. To use this method, you need to have a companion. When you see a skill book, talk to your companion, and select the "I need you to do something" command. Then, put the cursor on the book, and select it. The dialog box will tell the companion to read the book, but the companion will add it to their inventory. You can then take the book from their inventory to read it and get the skill point when desired.

Dragon tomb location:

Use a non-dangerous Shout in front of a guard, and a courier will deliver a letter from a "friend", giving you the location of another dragon tomb.

Dragonreach cave puzzle solutions:

Inside the cave during your first mission for Dragonreach, you will have to solve a combination puzzle. Look to the wall above the closed gate. You will see two heads with a gap in the middle. Each one holds a picture of a creature (snake and dolphin). On the floor by the lever is the third creature (snake). The combination is Snake, Snake, Dolphine. The second combination is found deeper in the chambers. It is a turntable combination, which is more difficult. The solution is Bear, Owl, Bird. Insert the claw, and the door will open.

Defeating Giants easily:

Get a Giant to chase you to a nearby river, then go under water, and the giant will immediately turn and walk away. When he does, sneak out, and shoot him with an arrow. When he turns around to attack, go back under the water, and he will again turn and walk away. Keep repeating this process until he is dead. Note: This is a slow process that takes a while to complete.

Control loading screen

When the loading screen appears, press the Left and Right Analog-stick to rotate the models displayed.

Unique armor locations

Search the indicated location/complete the indicated task to get the corresponding unique armor:

Ancient Helmet Of The Unburned: In the Labyrinthian Tribune, look for it in a corner behind a locked gate on top of a sword during "The Staff Of Magnus" College Of Winterhold quest.

Archmage's Robes: You will get it as a reward at the College Of Winterhold from Tolfdir after completing "The Eye Of Magnus" College Of Winterhold quest. Enchant the robes to reduce spell cost.

Cicero's Armor - Boots, Clothes, Gloves, Hat: Cicero, keeper for the Dark Brotherhood. In the Dawnstar Sanctuary, you can kill Cicero, keeper for The Dark Brotherhood, during "The Cure For Madness" Dark Brotherhood quest to get his armor.

Execution Hood: You will find it with the captives at the Abandoned Shack during the "With Friends Like These" Dark Brotherhood quest.

Gauldur Amulet Fragment: You will find it on the corpse of Mikrul Gauldurson in Folgunthur during the "Forbidden Legend" side quest. Enchant the amulet to get a health boost.

Gauldur Amulet Fragment: You will find it on the corpse of Jyrik Gauldurson in Saarthal during the "Forbidden Legend" side quest. Enchant the amulet to get a magicka bonus.

Helm Of Yngol: On top of the head of the skeleton sitting on the throne at the end of the Yngol Barrow dungeon. Enchant the item to boost frost resistance.

Jagged Crown: You will get this crown in Korvanjund Crypt during "The Jagged Crown" Civil War quest.

Jester's Armor - Boots, Clothes, Gloves, Hat: You can find Jester on a table in the Dawnstar Sanctuary or in the chapel of The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Jeweled Amulet: You will get this amulet in Volunruud as a reward from Amaund Motierre during "The Silence Has Been Broken" Dark Brotherhood quest.

Movarth's Boots: In Movarth's Lair, search for them by the bed in the corner at the back of the cave. Enchant the boots to fortify the sneaking skill.

Mystic Tuning Gloves: You will get it as a gift from Drevis Neloren at the College Of Winterhold after completing the "Out Of Balance" College Radiant quest.

Party Boots, Clothes: You will get these items during the "Diplomatic Immunity" main quest at Katla's Farm.

Saarthal Amulet: You will find the amulet in Saarthal during the "Under Saarthal" College Of Winterhold quest. Enchant the amulet to reduce spell cost.

Savos Aren's Amulet: You will get it as a gift from Mirabelle Ervine at the College Of Winterhold after completing the "Containment" College Of Winterhold quest. Enchant the amulet to get a magicka bonus.

Shield Of Solitude: Go to the Blue Palace in Solitude, and successfully complete the "The Wolf Queen Awakened" side quest to get this item as a gift from Falk Firebeard. Enchant the shield to improve its resistance against magic by 10% and block by 15%.

Shield Of Ysgramor: Loot the chest near Ysgramor's Sacrophagus in Ysgramor's Tomb during the "Glory Of The Dead" Companions quest. Enchant the shield to get a health and magic resistance boost.

Tumblerbane Gloves: Upgrade your Dawnstar Sanctuary bedroom during the "Where You Hang Your Enemy's Head" Dark Brotherhood Radiant quest to get the gloves. Enchant the gloves to improve lock picking.

Worn Shrouded Armor - Boots, Cowl, Gloves: You can find it in the Dawnstar Sanctuary during "The Cure For Madness" Dark Brotherhood quest.

Standing Stone locations

Mage Standing Stone allow you to learn magic skills 20% faster. Thief Standing Stone allow you to learn stealth skills 20% faster. Warrior Standing Stone allow you to learn combat skills 20% faster. The Standing Stones are located southwest of Riverwood, below Anise's Cabin. They are easy to spot, and you should not miss them as you leave Helgen. Search the indicated locations to find the Standing Stones:

The Apprentice Stone: It is south of Solitude, on an island, in a small water marshland. It helps you recover magicka quickly, but it makes you susceptible to magicka damage.

The Atronach Stone: It is between Riften and Windhel, in the marshland. It is just outside the mountain range between the two locations, near the Eldergleam Sanctuary and Darkwater Crossing by the river to the east of the two. It gives you a large magicka boost and enables you to absorb spell damage, but you recover it slowly.

The Lady Stone: It is on a small island on the lake to the west of Riverwood. It allows you to regenerate health and stamina quickly.

The Lord Stone: It is southwest of Dawnstar, in the mountain range, on the northern peak. It makes you resistant to magicka and physical damage.

The Lover Stone: It is east of Markarth, about one fifth of the way to Solitude. It helps you improve all your skills faster.

The Ritual Stone: It is east of Whiterun, south of the river, between Whiterun and Valtheim Towers. It allows you to re-animate nearby corpses to fight for you.

The Serpent Stone: It is east of Winterhold, north of Windhelm, in the sea, on a floating ice berg. It gives you a ranged paralyzing poison to use once a day.

The Shadow Stone: It is south of Riften, on a small mountain before the large mountain range to the south. It lets you become invisible once a day for an extended period.

The Steed Stone: It is on the tip of the highest mountain, northwest of Solitude. It increases your carrying capacity without any movement penalty.

The Tower Stone: It is on a mountain in the middle of Winterhold and Dawnstar. It allows you to automatically open expert and lower locks.

Skill Trainer locations

There are three types of Skill Trainers: Combat, Magic, and Stealth. The trainers will charge you a set fee to level up the indicated skill. Search the listed locations to find the corresponding Skill Trainer:

Combat

Archery

Journeyman Trainer: Find Faendal in Riverwood.

Expert Trainer: Find Aela the Huntress of The Companions in Whiterun.

Master Trainer: Find Niruin of The Thieves Guild in Riften.

Block

Expert Trainer: Find Njade Stonearm of The Companions in Whiterun.

Master Trainer: Find Larak of Mor Khazgur in The Reach.

Heavy Armor

Journeyman Trainer: Find Hermir Strongheart in Windhelm.

Expert Trainer: Find Gharol of Dushnikh Yal in The Reach.

Master Trainer: Find Farkas of The Companions in Whiterun.

One-Handed

Journeyman Trainer: Find Amren in Whiterun.

Expert Trainer: Find Athis of The Companions in Whiterun.

Master Trainer: Find Burguk of Dushnikh Yal in The Reach.

Smithing

Journeyman Trainer: Find Ghorza in Markarth.

Expert Trainer: Find Balimund in Riften.

Master Trainer: Find Eorlund Gray-Mane in Whiterun.

Two-Handed

Expert Trainer: Find Torbjorn Shatter-Shield in Windhelm.

Master Trainer: Find Vilkas of The Companions in Whiterun.

Magic

Alteration

Journeyman Trainer: Find Melaran in Solitude.

Expert Trainer: Find Dravynea of Kynesgrove in Eastmarch.

Master Trainer: Find Tolfdir of The College in Winterhold.

Conjuration

Journeyman Trainer: Find Runil in Falkreath.

Expert Trainer: Find Phinis Gestor of The College in Winterhold.

Master Trainer: Find Falion in Morthal.

Destruction

Journeyman Trainer: Find Wuunferth the Unliving in Windhelm.

Expert Trainer: Find Sybille Stentor in Solitude.

Master Trainer: Find Faralda of The College in Winterhold.

Enchanting

Expert Trainer: Find Sergius Turrianus of The College in Winterhold.

Master Trainer: Find Hamal in Markarth.

Illusion

Expert Trainer: Find Atub in Largoshbur in The Rift.

Master Trainer: Find Drevis Neloren of The College in Winterhold.

Restoration

Expert Trainer: Find Keeper Carcette at The Hall Of The Vigilant and Colette Marence of The College in Winterhold.

Master Trainer: Find Danica Pure-Spring in Whiterun.

Stealth

Alchemy

Journeyman Trainer: Find Lami in Morthal.

Expert Trainer: Find Arcadia in Whiterun.

Master Trainer: Find Babette in The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Light Armor

Journeyman Trainer: Find Scouts-Many-Marshes in Whiterun.

Expert Trainer: Find Grelka in Riften.

Master Trainer: Find Mazir in the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Lockpicking

Expert Trainer: Find Majhad at Khajiit Caravans.

Master Trainer: Find Vex of The Thieves Guild in Riften.

Pickpocketing

Journeyman Trainer: Find Ahkari at Khajiit Caravans.

Expert Trainer: Find Silda the Unseen in Windhelm.

Master Trainer: Find Vipir of The Thieves Guild in Riften.

Sneak

Journeyman Trainer: Find Khayla at Khajiit Caravans.

Expert Trainer: Find Garvey in Markarth.

Master Trainer: Find Delven Mallory of The Thieves Guild in Riften.

Speech

Journeyman Trainer: Find Revyn Sadri in Windhelm and Dro'marash at Khajiit Caravans.

Expert Trainer: Find Ogmund the Skald in Markarth.

Master Trainer: Find Geraud Gemaine of Bards' College in Solitude.

Skill book locations

Skill books give you skill bonuses. All 18 skills have their own skill books. Search the indicated location to find the corresponding skill book:

Alchemy

A Game At Dinner, Volume 1: In New Gnisis Cornerclub in Windhelm.

A Game At Dinner, Volume 2: In Honningbrew Brewery.

Herbalist's Guide To Skyrim: In Arcadia's Cauldron in Whiterun.

De Rerum Dirennis: In Winterhold Alchemy Lab.

Herbalit's Guide To Skyrim: In the Hag's Cure in Makarth.

Mannimarco King Of Worms, Volume 1: On the corpse in Evergreen Grove.

Mannimarco King Of Worms, Volume 2: In the Alchemy Lab in Nightcaller Temple.

Song Of The Alchemists, Volume 1: In Bards' College during Solitude.

Song Of The Alchemists, Volume 2: In Anise's Cabin.

Alteration

Breathing Water, Volume 1: In Kraldar's House in Winterhold.

Breathing Water, Volume 2: In Withing Ilinalta's Deep.

Daughter Of The Niben, Volume 1: In Brandy-Mug Farmstead.

Daughter Of The Niben, Volume 2: In the room next to the Jarl Of Understone in Markath.

Reality And Other Flasehoods, Volume 1: In the throne room of Yngvild.

Reality And Other Flasehoods, Volume 2: In the Red Eagle Ascent.

Sithis, Volume 1: On Krag's corpse in Nchuand-Zel.

Sithis, Volume 2: In The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

The Lunar Lorkhan, Volume 1: In the Mazaka's quarters at the Lighthouse Of Solitude.

The Lunar Lorkhan, Volume 2: In the central chamber of the Arcane Enchanter of Cragwallow Slope.

Archery

Father Of The Niben, Volume 1: In Brinehammer Shipwreck Hold.

Father Of The Niben, Volume 2: In Autumnshade Clearing, northwest of Riften, on a dead hunter.

The Black Arrow Part II, Volume 1: In Drunken Huntsman Tavern in Whiterun.

The Black Arrow Part II, Volume 2: In Valtheim Towers.

The Gold Ribbon Of Merit, Volume 1: In Fletcher's shop in Solitude.

The Gold Ribbon Of Merit, Volume 2: In Angi's Camp.

The Marksmanship Lesson, Volume 1: In the map room in Dawnstar Sanctuary.

The Marksmanship Lesson, Volume 2: In Gilfre's house at Mixwater.

Vernaccus And Bourlor, Volume 1: In the Smithshop at Knifepoint Ridge.

Vernaccus And Bourlor, Volume 2: In Froki's Shack.

Block

A Dance In Fire, Volume 1: In the library in Fort Snowhawk.

A Dance In Fire, Volume 2: In the ruined hostel at Traitors' Post.

Battle Of Red Mountain, Volume 1: In Watch Pass at Skybound.

Battle Of Red Mountain, Volume 2: In Destroyed Caravan at Tolvald's Crossing.

Death Blow Of Abernit, Volume 1: In the Hall Of The Dead at Whiterun.

Death Blow Of Abernit, Volume 2: In the war room in Falkreath.

The Mirror, Volume 1: On a sleeping mat on a redoubt of the Broken Tower.

The Mirror, Volume 2: In Ulfric's bedroom in Windhelm Castle.

Warrior, Volume 1: In the Boss arena in the Driftshade Refuge.

Warrior, Volume 2: In the Captain's quarters in Fort Kostov.

Conjuration

Frostfall Part I, Volume 10: In the last room of the Word Wall in Sunderstone Gorge.

Frostfall Part II, Volume 10: In Belyn Hlaalu's house in Windhelm.

Hearth Fire Part I, Volume 9: In the last room in Rimerock Burrow.

Hearth Fire Part II, Volume 9: Near the Mortar and Pestle shop in Dawnstar.

Liminal Bridges, Volume 1: In north entrance of Shalidar's Maze.

Liminal Bridges, Volume 2: At the top of Falkreath Watchtower.

The Doors Of Oblivion, Volume 1: In Reachcliff Cave.

The Doors Of Oblivion, Volume 2: In Fellglow Keep.

The Warrior's Charge, Volume 1: In the sacrificial chamber of the Arcane Enchanter at Brittleshin Pass.

The Warrior's Charge, Volume 2: In the Jarl's bed chamber in Markarth.

Destruction

A Hypothetical Treachery, Volume 1: In the central chamber of High Gate Ruins.

A Hypothetical Treachery, Volume 2: In the Aretino residence in Windhelm.

Art Of War Magic, Volume 1: In Ravenscar Hollow.

Art Of War Magic, Volume 2: In White Hall at Dawnstar.

Horrors Of Castle Xyr, Volume 1: In the alchemy lab in Rannveig's Fast.

Horrors Of Castle Xyr, Volume 2: In Glenmoril Coven.

Response To Bero's Speech, Volume 1: In Haemar's Cavern.

Response To Bero's Speech, Volume 2: In Iron Breaker Mine in Dawnstar.

The Mystery Of Princess Talara Part I, Volume 3: : In Winterhold.

The Mystery Of Princess Talara Part II, Volume 3: : In the Upper Zone of Steepfall Burrow.

Enchantment

A Tragedy In Black, Volume 1: In Glenmoril Coven.

A Tragedy In Black, Volume 2: In Ilinalta's Deep.

Catalog Of Armor Enchantments, Volume 1: In Falion's house in Morthal.

Catalog Of Armor Enchantments, Volume 2: In Steamscorch Mine in Kynsegrove.

Catalog Of Weapon Enchantments: In White Hall at Dawnstar.

Enchanter's Primer, Volume 1: In Valentina's house in Whiterun.

Enchanter's Primer, Volume 2: In Hob's Fall Cave.

Twin Secrets, Volume 1: At the top of the Arcane Enchanter in Hagraven, at Serpent's Bluff.

Twin Secrets, Volume 2: In Treva's Watch.

Heavy Armor

Hallgerd's Tale, Volume 1: East of Ivarstead, northwest of Riften, on top of the tower on a table, guarded by Orc hunters.

Hallgerd's Tale, Volume 2: In Jorrvaskr Hall at Whiterun.

MidYear Part I, Volume 6: Outside the alchemy lab in Fort Dunstead prison.

MidYear Part II, Volume 6: In a guardhouse in Morthal.

Chimarvamidium, Volume 1: On a desk in Calcelmo's Tower in Malkorth.

Chimarvamidium, Volume 2: In Darkwater Crossing.

Orsinium And The Orcs, Volume 1: In Stonehills.

Orsinium And The Orcs, Volume 2: In Dushnikh Yal.

The Knights Of The Nine, Volume 1: In the dining area in Windhelm.

The Knights Of The Nine, Volume 2: In the Hall Of The Vigilant.

Illusion

Before The Ages Of Man, Volume 1: In Dragonsreach Jarl's quarters in Whiterun.

Before The Ages Of Man, Volume 2: In the four level room in Shroud Hearth Barrow.

Incident At Necrom, Volume 1: In Pinemoon Cave.

Incident At Necrom, Volume 2: In the locked room by the alchemy lab at Bloodlet Throne.

Mystery Of Talara Part I, Volume 4: Near the Arcane Enchanter at Broken Fang Cave.

Mystery Of Talara Part II, Volume 4: In Nepa's house in Markarth.

Sun's Dawn Part I, Volume 2: In the inner sanctum in the Temple Of Dibella in Malkarth.

Sun's Dawn Part II, Volume 2: Near the Hargraven's tent in Darklight Tower.

The Black Arts On Trial, Volume 1: In Falkreath Jail.

The Black Arts On Trial, Volume 2: In the White Phial store in Whiterun.

Light Armor

Ice And Chitin, Volume 1: In the guard tower in Markarth.

Ice And Chitin, Volume 2: In a room under the southern bridge of Windhelm.

Jornibret's Last Dance, Volume 1: In Fort Neugard's library.

Jornibret's Last Dance, Volume 2: In an Autumnwatch tower.

Rislav The Rigtheous, Volume 1: In the training room at Fort Greymoor.

Rislav The Rigtheous, Volume 2: In the training room at Cracked Tusk.

The Rear Guard, Volume 1: In Castle Dour in Solitude.

The Rear Guard, Volume 2: At the Druaddach Redoubt.

The Refugees, Volume 1: In a small, nameless camp west of Helgen. To reach it, follow the path, and keep left.

The Refugees, Volume 2: In the Smithy Of Solitude.

Lockpicking

Advances In Lockpicking, Volume 1: Inside Ragged Flagon's cistern at Riften.

Advances In Lockpicking, Volume 2: During the escape from Riften's jail.

Proper Lock Design, Volume 1: In Cidhna Mine in Markath.

Proper Lock Design, Volume 2: In the shack above the ramparts at the top of Faldar's Tooth.

Surfeit Of Thieves, Volume 1: In the wreck of the Winter War.

Surfeit Of Thieves, Volume 2: In Mistveil Keep in Riften. It is next to Jarl Laila Law-Giver's end table.

The Locked Room, Volume 1: At Highmoon Hall in Morthal.

The Locked Room, Volume 2: In Animonculary's vault in Alftrand.

The Wolf Queen Part I, Volume 1: In Dawnstar jail.

The Wolf Queen Part II, Volume 1: Underneath the bar in Cragslane Cavern.

One-Handed

Fire And Darkness, Volume 1: In Folgunthur.

Fire And Darkness, Volume 2: In Esben's room in the Ratway Warrens in Riften.

Mace Etiquette, Volume 1: In Orotheim.

Mace Etiquette, Volume 2: In Fort Greenwall.

Morning Star Part I, Volume 1: In Driftshade Refuge.

Morning Star Part II, Volume 1: In Lost Echo Cave.

Night Falls On Sentinel, Volume 1: In the Bandit camp northwest of Helgen.

Night Falls On Sentinel, Volume 2: In Swindler's Den during a side quest.

The Importance Of Where, Volume 1: In a Markath guard tower.

The Importance Of Where, Volume 2: In Chillfurrow Farm.

Warrior: In Driftshade Refuge.

Pickpocketing

Aevar Stone Singer, Volume 1: In Thonnir's house in Morthal.

Aevar Stone Singer, Volume 2: In the last jail cell in Lost Valkygg.

Beggar, Volume 1: Near the Ratway, at the table in room with Kajiit Lowlife.

Beggar, Volume 2: In Haelga's bunkhouse in Riften.

Purloined Shadows, Volume 1: In Duskglow Crevice.

Purloined Shadows, Volume 2: In Honorfall Orphanage in Riften.

Thief, Volume 1: In Bleak Falls Temple, Swindler's Den.

Thief, Volume 2: At the Argonian Assemblage in Windhelm.

Wulfmare's Guide To Better Thieving, Volume 1: At the bottom of Fort Sunguard's oubliette.

Wulfmare's Guide To Better Thieving, Volume 2: In Mara's Eye Pond.

Restoration

Mystery Of Talara Part I, Volume 2: In Eldergleam Sanctuary.

Mystery Of Talara Part II, Volume 2: In Frostflow Lighthouse.

Racial Phylogeny, Volume 1: At Moorside Inn in Morthal.

Racial Phylogeny, Volume 2: At Corpselight Farm in Falkreath.

Rain's Hand Part I, Volume 4: In Falion's house in Morthal.

Rain's Hand Part II, Volume 4: In the Hall Of The Dead in Markath.

The Exodus, Volume 1: In the Frozen Hearth in Winterhold.

The Exodus, Volume 2: At Stendarr's Beacon.

Withershins, Volume 1: At the end of Actwind Point.

Withershins, Volume 2: In the Temple Of Kynarteh at Whiterun.

Smithing

Cherins' Heart, Volume 1: In Dawnstar's Quicksilver Mine.

Cherins' Heart, Volume 2: In the forge room of Morvunskar.

Heavy Armor Forging, Volume 1: In the Silent Moons Camp.

Heavy Armor Forging, Volume 2: In Gloombound Mine.

Light Armor Forging, Volume 1: In Lod's house in Falkreath.

Light Armor Forging, Volume 2: In Embershard Mine, on the lower level of the larger area to the west.

The Armorer's Challenge, Volume 1: Near the Smith's forge at Mor Khazgur.

The Armorer's Challenge, Volume 2: On the Skyforge platform in Whiterun.

The Last Scabbard Of Akrash, Volume 1: In Silver Hand Camp in Gallows Rock.

The Last Scabbard Of Akrash, Volume 2: In the armory of Fort Sunguard.

Sneak

Last Seed Part I, Volume 8: In Redoran's Retreat.

Last Seed Part II, Volume 8: In the room with Alain at Raldbthar.

Legend Of Krately House, Volume 1: In the Black Briar Lodge.

Legend Of Krately House, Volume 2: In the cellar at the Nightgate Inn.

Sacred Witness, Volume 1: In an alchemy lab in Deepwood Vale.

Sacred Witness, Volume 2: In Babette's room in The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

The Red Kitchen Reader, Volume 1: In the Frostmere Crypt.

The Red Kitchen Reader, Volume 2: In New Gnisis Cornerclub in Windhelm.

Three Thieves, Volume 1: In the room of Rattle's in Snow Veil Sanctum.

Three Thieves, Volume 2: In Honningbrew Brewery's alchemy lab.

Speech

A Dance In Fire Part I, Volume 6: In Meeko's Shack.

A Dance In Fire Part II, Volume 6: In Dead Man's Drink tavern at Falkreath.

A Dance In Fire Part I, Volume 7: In Arnleif And Sons Trading Company in Markath.

A Dance In Fire Part II, Volume 7: In Beggars' Row in Riften.

Biography Of The Wolf Queen, Volume 1: In the Blue Palace in Solitude.

Biography Of The Wolf Queen, Volume 2: In Belthor's General Goods in Whiterun.

Second Seed Part I, Volume 5: In Sorli's house in Stonehills.

Second Seed Part II, Volume 5: In Sadri's Used Wares in Windhelm.

The Buying Game, Volume 1: In Bards' College.

The Buying Game, Volume 2: In the Shrine to Peyrite.

Two-Handed

Battle Of Sancre Tor, Volume 1: In Dustman's Cairn.

Battle Of Sancre Tor, Volume 2: In Old Hroldan.

King, Volume 1: In Bleakwind Bluff.

King, Volume 2: In Penitus Oculatist Outpost at Dragon Bridge.

Songs Of Hrormir, Volume 1: In Jorrvaskr Living Quarters.

Songs Of Hrormir, Volume 2: In Jala's house in Solitude.

The Legendary City Of Sancre Tor, Volume 1: In Ysgramor's Tomb.

The Legendary City Of Sancre Tor, Volume 2: In Falkreath's barracks.

Words And Philosophy, Volume 1: In the flooded cave of the Lost Knife Hideout.

Words And Philosophy, Volume 2: In the Riften barracks.

Dragon Shout locations

You have the ability to absorb the Dragon's soul to unlock the Shout abilities. To learn different types of Dragon Shouts, you must find the ancient tablet wall that teaches you the Dragon Words. Each Shout has three words that can be learned by going around Skyrim and finding them. Half of the Dragon Shouts can be learned through the main quests, while others require you to search the world of Skyrim to find the ancient tablet walls. If you find all three words in a Dragon Shout, you increase its effectiveness when used. When you have learned all three words for a Dragon Shout, you can perform a powerful Shout by holding RB. Search the listed locations and/or complete the indicated task to find the corresponding Dragon Shout word:

Animal Allegiance

Description: A shout for help from the beasts of the wild, who come to fight in your defense.

Location 1 - Animal: Go into the Helgen, and take the southwest Bonechill Passage. The Dragon Shout word is at the other end, protected by a dragon. Watch out for the Snowy Saber Cat inside Bonchill, as she is fast and very strong.

Location 2 - Allegiance: You will find it in Angarvunde in the Rift after completing the "Medresi Dran And The Wandering Dead" quest.

Location 3 - Pack: You will find it in Ysgramor's Tomb in Winterhold after completing the "Glory Of The Dead" Companions quest.

Aura Whisper

Description: Your voice is not a shout, but a whisper, revealing the life forces and all.

Location 1 - Life: In the dragon's lair in Northwind Summit, after you get a letter from a "friend" regarding a source of power in the mountains between Windhelm and Riften. It is around the corner from Shor's Stone; defeat the dragon to learn the Dragon Shout word.

Location 2 - Seek: You will find it in Valthume after completing the "Evil In Waiting" Dungeon quest.

Location 3 - Hunt: In Volunruud; it requires "The Silence Has Been Broken" Dark Brotherhood quest or the "Silenced Tongues" Dungeon quest.

Become Ethereal

Description: The Thu'um reaches out to the Void, changing your form to one that cannot be harmed or harm.

Location 1 - Fade: Successfully complete "The Way Of The Voice" main quest, and Arngeir will send you to Ustengrav Depths to retrieve The Horn Of Jurgen Windcaller. In the main cavern room, instead of going to the objective, go outside, and then go to the bottom where waterfall is with the green trees. Look at the base of the platform with word of power on it.

Location 2 - Spirit: Find the settlement with waterfalls and large stone structures between Markarth and Falkreath. Go to the top, and fight the Hagravens. Look for the Dragon Shout word in their little den, at the end of the Bard's Leap Summit Point (where you are standing over the waterfall).

Location 3 - Bind: In Ironbind Barrow.

Call Dragon

Description: Odahviing! Hear my voice and come forth. I summon you in my time of need.

Location - Snow, Hunter, Wing: You get all three Dragon Shout words during "The Fallen" main quest.

Call Of Valor

Description: The valiant of Sovngarde hear your voice, and journey beyond space and time to lend their aid.

Location - Hero, Champion, Legend: You get all three Dragon Shout words during the "Dragonslayer" main quest.

Clear Skies

Description: Skyrim itself yields before Thu'um, as you clear away fog and inclement weather.

Location - Sky, Spring, Summer: You get all three Dragon Shout words from Arngeir after completing the "Throat Of The World" quest and getting to High Hrothgar.

Disarm

Description: Shout defies steel, as you rip the weapon from an opponent's grasp.

Location 1 - Weapon: In the dragon's lair on Eldersblood Peak, at the top of the mountains, south of Morthal.

Location 2 - Hand: During the "Speaking With Silence" Thieves Guild quest, go to the Snow Veil Sanctum. In the second area, Mercer will mention something about it being a perfect ambush area. The Dragon Shout word is in that room.

Location 3 - Defeat: In the Silverdrift Lair.

Dismay

Description: And the weak shall fear the Thu'um, and flee in terror.

Location 1 - Fear: In the dragon's lair at the Lost Tongue Overlook. After killing the dragon, you will get the Dragon Shout word from a bounty letter from Windhelm in Ivarstead's Inn.

Location 2 - Run: At the top of Dead Crone Rock, west of Markarth. You go here during the "Mehrunes Dagon" main quest. It requires the "Pieces Of The Past" Deadric quest.

Location 3 - Terror: In Shalidor's Maze in Labyrinthian.

Dragonrend

Description: Your voice lashes out at a dragon's very soul, forcing the beast to land.

Location - Mortal, Infinite, Temporary: You learn all three Dragon Shout words during the "Alduin's Bane" quest.

Elemental Fury

Description: The Thu'um imbues your arms with the speed of wind, allowing for faster weapon strikes.

Location 1 - Air: In the dragon's lair in Dragontooth Crater, between Solitude and Markarth in the northwest of Skyrim. It is a large mountain range.

Location 2 - Battle: In Shriekwind Bastion.

Location 3 - Grace: You will find it in Kilkreath Ruins after completing "The Break Of Down" Daedric quest.

Fire Breath

Description: Inhale air, exhale flame, and behold the Thu'um as inferno.

Location 1 - Fire: You will learn it during Dustman's Cairn quest after completing the "Proving Honor" quest from The Companions because it opens a new area of the dungeon that contains the Dragon Shout word.

Location 2 - Inferno: Obtained automatically during "The Throat Of The World" main quest.

Location 3 - Sun: In Sunderstone Gorge.

Frost Breath

Description: Your breath is winter, you Thu'um a blizzard.

Location 1 - Frost: In Brownstrewn Crest, south of Windhelm, in the middle of the swampland on top of the large hill. It is guarded by a dragon. Defeat the dragon to learn the Dragon Shout word.

Location 2 - Cold: Kill the dragon in the Dragon's Lair in Skyborn Altar.

Location 3 - Freeze: In Folgunthur, southeast of Solitude, on the way to Morthal. It is guarded by a power Draugr. It also requires the "Forbidden Legend" side quest.

Ice Form

Description: Your Thu'um freezes an opponent solid.

Location 1 - Ice: On Mount Anthor, on the middle mountain in the range to the northwest of Windhelm, and home to a dragon. You will also get this location from Arngeir at High Hrothgar when you talk about the Dragon Shout locations.

Location 2 - Flesh: It is given to you during the "Under Saarthal" College Of Winterhold quest for the circle of Mages. It is at the end after you have discovered the artifact you are looking for, in the Saarthal dungeon. When you are leaving the dungeon, look for it in the southwest of Winterhold. You can also get it during the "Forbidden Legend" side quest.

Location 3 - Statue: In Frostmere Crypt during "The Pale Lady" Dungeon quest.

Kyne's Peace

Description: The voice soothes wild beasts, who lose their desire to fight of flee.

Location 1 - Kyne: Go to Rannveig's Fast, and defeat the ice dragon protecting the entrance. Then, enter to learn the Dragon Shout word.

Location 2 - Peace: Go to Shroud Hearth Barrow Depths. In Ivarstead, there is a quest from the Inn Keeper, Wilheim ("Wilheim's Scream" dungeon quest). Enter the Barrow, and defeat the spirit to get the Sapphire Dragon Claw as a reward from Wilheim.

Location 3 - Trust: In Ragnavald Temple, north of Markarth, in the mountains are the ruins called Ragnavald with a temple inside. Go to the left and right into the canal and the crypts to get the keys to gain access to the Dragon Shout area. Defeat the Daedric, otar the Mod, to learn the Dragon Shout word.

Marked For Death

Description: Speak, and let your voice hearld doom, as an opponent's armor and life force are weakened.

Location 1 - Kill: In the Automnwatch Tower, south of Ivarstad, further south of Rift Imperial Camp, are a couple of towers in the mountains. There is a dragon at the top of the farthest tower to the south protecting the Dragon Shout word.

Location 2 - Leech: Inside the Forsaken Cave in The Pale, southwest of Winterhold, at the base and south of mountains that surround it. It is north of the small lake on the map. It requires "The White Phial" side quest. It is guarded by Draugr, who is very difficult to defeat.

Location 3 - Suffer: In the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary in Falkreath Hold.

Slow Time

Description: Shout at time, command it to obey, as the world around you stands still.

Location 1 - Time: During "The Staff Of Magnus" College Of Winterhold quest, when fighting Draugr Deathlord in the last level of the Labyrithian (Dragon Priest's Lair), you can either fight Draugr or get an artifact that gives you access to this area.

Location 2 - Sand: In Korvanjund, northeast of Whiterun (snowy area on the map). The Dragon Shout word is in the crypt, in the area at the bottom. You will come here during the second Imperial/Stormclock quest. It requires "The Jagged Crown" Civil War quest.

Location 3 - Eternity: You will find it in Hog's End after completing "The Feeble Fortune" Dark Brotherhood Radiant quest.

Storm Call

Description: A shout to the sky, a cry to the clouds, that awakens the destructive force of SKyrim's lightning.

Location 1 - Storm: In High Gate Ruins (Dragon Priest's Lair), east of Solitude. Look for a huge structure and set of ruins. Go inside and down to the last chamber, which is Vokun's Throne Room. Defeat Volkun to find the Dragon Shout word in the room behind Vokun's Throne Room.

Location 2 - Wrath: You will learn it during "The World-Eater's Eyrie" main quest at the Skuldafn Temple level (Dragon Priest's Lair).

Location 3 - Lightening: In Forelhost in the Dragon Priest's Lair.

Throw Voice

Description: The Thu'um is heard, but its source uknown, fooling those into seeking it out.

Location - Voice, Fool, Far: In Shearpoint, west of Windhelm, at the top of the big mountain near it. It is guarded by a power Daedre called Krosis. Defeat him to get all three Dragon Shout words.

Unrelenting Force

Description: Your voice is raw power, pushing aside anything -- or anyone -- who stands in your path.

Location 1 - Force: In Bleak Falls Barrow, west of Riverwood in the mountains; it requires the "Bleak Falls Barrow" main quest (obtained from Whiterun, north of Riverdale) or "The Golden Claw" side quest (obtained from Lucan in Riverwood).

Location 2 - Balance: It is given to you by Arngeir after completing "The Way Of The Voice" main quest in High Hrothgar.

Location 3 - Down: It is given to by Arngeir when you take the horn back to him in the "Horn Of Jurgen Windcaller" main quest.

Whirlwind Sprint

Description: The Thu'um rushes forward, carrying you in its wake with the speed of a tempest.

Location 1 - Whirlwind: It is given to you by Borri in the "The Way Of The Voice" main quest when you reach High Hrothgar. This is after you get the "Balance" word for the "Unrelenting Force" Dragon Shout.

Location 2 - Fury: In Volskygge (Dragon Priest's Lair), high mountains in the corner of the Skyrim map, west of Solitude, is an ancient temple with a Dragon Shout guarded by a powerful demon. You need to go northwest from Volskygge on the map, up closest to the mountains to get the Dragon Shout word.

Location 3 - Tempest: You will get it in Dead Men's Respite after completing the "Tending The Flames" Bards' College quest.

Daedric Artifact quest locations

Successfully complete the indicated quest to get the corresponding Daedric Artifact:

Dawnbreaker ("The Break Of Dawn" quest)

Location: You will get this quest near the statue to Merida, west of Solitude. Successfully complete the quest to get the artifact.

Ebony Mail ("Boetiah's Calling" quest)

Location: Find Sacellum of Boethiah in the east section of Windhelm. You will find a cult, and then begin the quest. To offer the sacrifice, you will have to trap someone in that chamber. An easy way to do this is hire a mercenary (you can visit Bee and Brab in Riften; one is sitting downstairs), and ask him to touch the beacon. Successfully complete the remaining task to get the artifact.

Mace Of Molag Bal ("House Of Horrors" quest in Markarth)

Location: In the city, when you walk past an old haunted house, you will be asked to go with someone. If you complete this task and find the priest of Boethiah, you will get the artifact.

Masque Of Clavicus Vile ("A Daedra's Best Friend" quest)

Location: The guard at the entry point of Falkreath will tell you about a missing dog. After speaking with him, start the quest. You can follow the dog, or simply go to Haemar's Shame, which is just south of the large mountain and just east to Helgen. Get the axe, and return it to get the artifact.

Mehrunes' Razor ("Pieces Of The Past" quest)

Location: Visit the museum in Dawnstar (the message pops up multiple times), accept the quest, and then collect the three pieces of the sword throughout Skyrim to get the artifact.

Oghma Infinium ("Discearning The Transmundane" quest)

Location: When you meet Septimus Sigmus during a main quest, you will be assigned a task to get the Elder Scrolls. You will start the second task ("Discearning The Transmundane"). During this quest, you take the imprint of the Scrolls on the Lexicon. Then, you need the harvested blood from an Orc, Dark Elf, Wood Elf, High Elf, and Falmer. If you do not already have samples from them, you must find them, and kill at least one to harvest the blood. You can visit the Bandit camps for Elf and Orc blood, and you can visit Mzulft (southeast of Windhelm) for Falmers.

Ring Of Namira

Location: Find Verulus in Markarth, and accept his quest, which involves clearing the Necropolis. When Eola starts talking about cannibalism, respond positively. Then, clear the undead from Namira's altar. Agree to lure Verulus to the Altar. Kill Verulus and eat his flesh, and the Ring Of Namira will appear in your inventory.

Sanguine's Rose ("Night To Remember" quest)

Location: Find Sam Guevenne in Vilemyr Inn in Ivarstead. He will offer you a drinking challenge. Accept it, and complete the rest of the quest to get the artifact.

Savior's Hide ("Ill Met By Moonlight" quest)

Location: In Falkreath, near the barracks, you will find a kid downstairs in the Falkreath jail. He will hand you his cursed ring, and the quest will begin. Successfully complete the quest to get the artifact. Note: If you decide not to kill, you may not get the artifact.

Skull Of Corruption ("Walking Nightmare" quest)

Location: Successfully complete the "Walking Nightmare" quest in Dawnstar. To complete the quest, talk to the priest at the Inn, and kill him at the end of the quest to get the artifact.

Spellbreaker ("The Only Cure" quest)

Location: Go to the shrine of Peryite in the mountains between Markarth and Solitude. You must have good skills before you can complete the quest. Successfully complete the quest to get the artifact.

The Black Star ("The Black Star" quest)

Location: Go to Azura's Shrine on top of the mountain to begin this quest. Successfully complete the quest to get the artifact.

Wabbajack ("The Mind Of Madness" quest)

Location: In Solitude, find a child named Derevin wandering around the streets. He will ask you to deliver a message to his master. Find his master and complete the quest to get the artifact. To complete one sequence: shoot Pelgius with Wabbajack, shoot wolf, shoot goat, shoot bandit, shoot Pelagius, shoot Hagraven, shoot Pelagius, shoot Flame Atronach, and then shoot the dragon priest. For the Paranoia sequence, you need to shoot the king. The mind sequence is grow Pelagius twice, and then grow anger once with the Wabbajack.

Paarthurnax insults

Get the Elder Scroll, then go to Paarthurnax, and use the "Throw Voice" shout on him. A new voice will shout insults such as "Hey, ugly!", "Hey, skeever butt!", "Hey, melon head!", "Hey, melon nose!", "Hey, troll bait!", "Hey, slug-breath!", and "Hey, cheese brain!"

Fallout 3 reference

While walking around guards, they may say "Let me guess, someone stole your Sweet Roll?" This is a reference to the beginning of Fallout 3, where your birthday sweet roll is stolen by Butch.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion reference

Search inside the museum of Dawnstar to find a display case containing a yellowing piece of paper with the symbol for Oblivion. Pick the lock, and use a spell for a few seconds on the paper to turn it into a bucket.

Through the mountain passage that leads from Riverwood towards Riften, you will find a Khajiit named M'aiq the Liar, which is a reference to the fast Khajiit you find outside of Bravil and Leyawinn in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.