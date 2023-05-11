Stray Blade v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Stray Blade
Stray Blade
Stray Blade
Stray Blade

Rate

Total votes: 2
60
May 11, 2023 - 2:22pm
  • PC

Stray Blade v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1546         


                                Stray Blade
                                (C) 505 Games                               


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 04/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Action
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1621990/
  Game information:
  =================


  Stray Blade is an action-adventure where you play a rogue Adventurer
  exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with your companion, the Xhinnon
  wolf Boji. Unveil the history of the forgotten valley and master the
  powers of the three Acrean Metals to restore balance to this war-torn
  land.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-stray_blade.iso:
   de6dfefedef533c8103c5726b19a2838a76fc47827a66b1d7ec0bd7560cc6e1b


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment