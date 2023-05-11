Stray Blade v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

ANSiJED In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1546

Stray Blade (C) 505 Games

: Protection: Steam : : Release Date: 04/2023 : Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT Game Type: Action ----- Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1621990/ Game information: =================

Stray Blade is an action-adventure where you play a rogue Adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with your companion, the Xhinnon wolf Boji. Unveil the history of the forgotten valley and master the powers of the three Acrean Metals to restore balance to this war-torn land. Notes: ====== * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!

Installation Information: ========================= * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso * Install by using our installer * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall) Blake3 Hashes: ============== flt-stray_blade.iso: de6dfefedef533c8103c5726b19a2838a76fc47827a66b1d7ec0bd7560cc6e1b

/TEAM FAiRLIGHT +-+ QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+

IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT