What form does humanity take when faced with unimaginable horror?

Find out in AFTERMATH, a psychological survival thriller coming for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Charlie Gray was at the top of the world. A talented engineer and European astronaut, her career had brought her to where most people could only dream of; but following a reentry to earth gone wrong, and the traumatic events that ensued, Charlie returns a broken spirit. With her life spiralling into darker and darker places, Charlie now finds herself Isolated in a deserted, defragmented world. The only thing she knows is that she has to find the one thing that still matters: Sammy.

Analyze your surroundings and utilise the urban resources at your disposal. Mundane, everyday items can become an invaluable tool in your fight against the enigmatic beings that now occupy the city. Study alien weaknesses and find the best approach to take down those that might want to use you as an offering.